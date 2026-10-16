2026-10-16 19:33:32
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Guyana: Opposition Leader Azruddin Mohamed alleges sexual assault in Police custody

Guyana opposition leader Azruddin Mohamed alleges he was sexually assaulted while in police custody following his arrest in connection with a shooting incident outside a senior police officer’s Georgetown residence.

Written by Monika Walker

Published

Updated

Guyana: Opposition leader Azruddin Mohamed has alleged that he was sexually assaulted whilst in police custody after the shooting incident outside the Georgetown residence of Special Branch head Senior Superintendent Prem Narine.

No charges were due to be filed against him as of October 15, 2026.

According to the reports, Mohamed was screaming for help from the confines of his cell before police ranks arrived, following which he allegedly informed them that he had been assaulted by an inmate sharing a cell with him.

It was also alleged that he was rushed to the hospital for treatment, although no further information regarding his condition was available.

As of October 16, 2026, neither the Guyana Police Service nor Mohamed’s party, We Invest in Nationhood (WIN), had officially commented on the allegations.

Mohamed, 39, was arrested alongside 25-year-old Mario Mohamed and 35-year-old Eugene Thorne on the night of October 12, 2026, after gunfire broke out outside the residence of Special Branch head Senior Superintendent Prem Narine on Barr Street, Kitty.

The police had recovered a .32 Taurus pistol with no serial number from under the accelerator pedal of the vehicle. Mohamed has alleged that he had no knowledge of the weapon being present and that it had been planted there, adding that the accused fired upon their vehicle.

The police are investigating the alleged discharge of a loaded firearm with the intent to wound and the possession of a firearm and its ammunition without a licence, but no charges were due to be filed against him as of October 15, 2026.

His lawyer, Siand Dhurjon, has denied the allegations, saying that there is no basis for them and that his client is being charged with nothing more than an assault.

WIN has accused the government of attempting to continue its campaign of political persecution against them.

Narine is set to testify before the US court in the ongoing extradition case involving Mohamed and his father, Nazar Mohamed, who are wanted in the United States for allegedly defrauding banks of millions of dollars through gold exports.

Both Mohameds have denied the allegations. This is a developing story and more information is expected to follow as the investigations remain underway.

Author Profile

Monika Walker is a senior journalist specializing in regional and international politics, offering in-depth analysis on governance, diplomacy, and key global developments. With a degree in International Journalism, she is dedicated to amplifying underrepresented voices through factual reporting. She also covers world news across every genre, providing readers with balanced and timely insights that connect the Caribbean to global conversations.

Monika Walker

Monika Walker is a senior journalist specializing in regional and international politics, offering in-depth analysis on governance, diplomacy, and key global developments. With a degree in International Journalism, she is dedicated to amplifying underrepresented voices through factual reporting. She also covers world news across every genre, providing readers with balanced and timely insights that connect the Caribbean to global conversations.

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