2026-10-13 18:24:51
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Guyana: Azruddin Mohamed in custody after gunfire outside Police Officer’s Home

Opposition Leader Azruddin Mohamed and two others are in police custody after gunfire outside a senior police officer’s home in Kitty, Georgetown, with conflicting accounts of the incident.

Written by Monika Walker

Published

Updated

Guyana: Opposition Leader Azruddin Mohamed and two other men are in police custody after a shooting incident involving Senior Superintendent Prem Narine, head of the Guyana Police Forces Special Branch, outside his home at Barr Street, Kitty, Georgetown, late on Monday night. Two sharply different versions of events emerged.

According to preliminary police information, Narine reported that a black Toyota Allion, registration number PXX 5300, drove slowly past his residence, shortly before midnight on October 12. He said he became suspicious, after noting the driver was looking in his direction.

The vehicle reportedly circled the block and returned, and Narine said he then heard a loud explosion, like a gunshot.

The senior officer said he took cover and fired several rounds from his service-issued Glock pistol in the direction of the vehicle, which sped away. Narine reportedly pursued the car, and intercepted it at the junction of Vlissengen Road and Sandy Babb Street.

Inside were Mohamed, 39, seated in the rear, Mario Mohamed, 25, in the front passenger seat, and Eugene Thorne, 35, who was driving. All three men denied the allegations, when confronted by investigators.

Police reportedly searched the vehicle with the aid of a canine unit, and found a black Taurus .32 pistol without a serial number, beneath the accelerator pedal, together with a magazine containing three live .32 rounds.

Investigators also reported finding one spent .32 shell casing on Barr Street, opposite Narine's home, and four spent 9mm casings in the officer's yard.

Three bullet holes were seen in the vehicle, one in the driver's door, one in the right passenger door and one in the roof, above the driver's side.

According to an account attributed to the Opposition Leader, he and the two other men were driving through Barr Street, to record what they thought was a heavy police presence, near Narine's residence.

He said their intention was to document a possible misuse of state resources, not to threaten or attack the officer.

Mohamed alleged that as they made a second circuit around the block, shots were fired at their vehicle, and they sped away in fear. He reported that five to seven shots were fired, and that three struck the car.

He further noted that as they reached the junction of Sandy Babb Street and Vlissengen Road, a police pickup intercepted them and Narine got out of the police vehicle, approached with a firearm, fired further rounds, and ordered the occupants out, at gunpoint.

Mohamed has however denied any knowledge of the firearm and ammunition found beneath the accelerator pedal, and reportedly raised the possibility that the weapon was planted.

The recovered firearm, ammunition and spent casings have been secured for ballistic examination. Investigators are also expected to review CCTV footage from the surrounding area.

No charges have been reported at this time.

Author Profile

Monika Walker is a senior journalist specializing in regional and international politics, offering in-depth analysis on governance, diplomacy, and key global developments. With a degree in International Journalism, she is dedicated to amplifying underrepresented voices through factual reporting. She also covers world news across every genre, providing readers with balanced and timely insights that connect the Caribbean to global conversations.

Monika Walker

Monika Walker is a senior journalist specializing in regional and international politics, offering in-depth analysis on governance, diplomacy, and key global developments. With a degree in International Journalism, she is dedicated to amplifying underrepresented voices through factual reporting. She also covers world news across every genre, providing readers with balanced and timely insights that connect the Caribbean to global conversations.

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