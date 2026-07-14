Barbados: 21-year-old man shot dead inside Christ Church Home

Barbados: A 21-year-old man was shot and killed at a residence in Byrons Lane in Gall Hill, Christ Church, during the early Monday morning, July 13, 2026.

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) said that the incident took place at around 12:15 am. According to preliminary reports, the victim was in his bedroom inside the home when the assailant approached the property armed and began shooting him several times.

Emergency medical teams found the victim dead before they could provide him with any form of assistance.

Police have identified the deceased as Cammeron Ifill, 21, of Pasture Road, Bank Hall in St Michael. His identity was confirmed by his uncle, Trevor Ifill.

Trevor also urged Prime Minister Mottley to make lowering crime their priority while speaking at the family’s Black Rock home. He said, “We the people are here suffering each and every day. We read about a murder every day. Yet, I’m hearing nothing from the attorney general. I’m hearing nothing from the prime minister. All the anti-gang legislation, it don’t mean nothing to me. It means nothing to me if people are just gruesomely killing people each and every day.”

Police from the Oistins Police Station are investigating the fatal shooting. No further information has been released about the motive or announced any suspects in connection to the incident.

Authorities are asking anyone with information on the shooting to come forward and contact the police. Members of the public can contact the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-8477, Police Emergency at 211, or the Oistins Police Station at 418-2612.

Locals have also taken to social media to share their sympathies for the victim and his family. One individual said, “Condolences to family and friends. Uncle....start a programme for the youth with the other men in your community. The govt cannot do every. Men step up!”