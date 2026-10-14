2026-10-14 19:19:18
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Guyana: Government flags serious offences in gunfire incident as Mohamed’s lawyer rejects allegations

Guyana’s government says the shooting incident near Special Branch head Prem Narine’s home raises serious legal concerns, while Azruddin Mohamed’s lawyer says there is no evidence to support charges.

Written by Monika Walker

Published

Updated

Guyana: The Guyana government has noted that multiple serious criminal offences are arising following the shooting incident outside the Georgetown home of Special Branch head Senior Superintendent Prem Narine, in which Opposition Leader Azruddin Mohamed and two other men were arrested.

In a statement issued on October 13, the government said the US Department of Justice is being kept informed. It warned the incident could affect the safety of witnesses in the ongoing extradition case and has implications for the US criminal justice system.

“The Department of Justice of the United States is being kept informed of these startling developments.”

Authorities added that the investigation is continuing and that the State would use the full force of the law to protect witnesses, noting that no amount of obfuscation, concoction or Facebook trolling will be allowed to contradict the factually verifiable narrative and the far reaching legal implications that ensue.

The government also linked its concerns to Facebook posts by Mohamed showing photographs of Narine and his family including his minor son with President Irfaan Ali. It said Narine told the court he feared for his life and his family's safety.

“It is public knowledge that Mohamed’s Facebook page posted photographs of Narine and his family, including his minor son, with President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, attempting to insinuate some impropriety,” the statement noted.

Mohamed's attorney Siand Dhurjon completely rejected the allegations on October 13 saying there was no evidence to support charges and expected the Director of Public Prosecutions and Police Legal Adviser to advise against laying any. He added the legal team was ready to apply for bail if needed.

Police are investigating the alleged discharge of a loaded firearm with intent and possession of a firearm and ammunition without a licence.

Mohamed, 39, Mario Mohamed, 25, and Eugene Thorne, 35, were arrested after a car was intercepted following the incident near midnight on October 12 at Barr Street, Kitty.

Police found a .32 Taurus pistol without a serial number with three live rounds, beneath the accelerator pedal. Spent casings were recovered at the scene.

Mohamed denies any knowledge of the weapon and is claiming it was planted. He has also claimed the officer fired at their vehicle.

Supporters and opposition Members of Parliament gathered outside the Kitty Police Station on October 13 in protest.

Narine is a main witness in the extradition hearing of Mohamed and his father Nazar Mohamed, who are wanted in the United States over alleged wire fraud, mail fraud and money laundering linked to gold exports.

Narine has testified Mohamed is a threat to national security but conceded under cross-examination he has never been charged over the killings he cited.

Separately the Court of Appeal heard Mohamed's challenge to provisions of the Fugitive Offenders Act on October 13 in his absence. The court reserved its ruling and has up to one month to decide.

As of October 14, no charge has been announced yet as further investigations into the matter remain underway.

Author Profile

Monika Walker is a senior journalist specializing in regional and international politics, offering in-depth analysis on governance, diplomacy, and key global developments. With a degree in International Journalism, she is dedicated to amplifying underrepresented voices through factual reporting. She also covers world news across every genre, providing readers with balanced and timely insights that connect the Caribbean to global conversations.

Monika Walker

Monika Walker is a senior journalist specializing in regional and international politics, offering in-depth analysis on governance, diplomacy, and key global developments. With a degree in International Journalism, she is dedicated to amplifying underrepresented voices through factual reporting. She also covers world news across every genre, providing readers with balanced and timely insights that connect the Caribbean to global conversations.

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