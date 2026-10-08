Guyana: 76-year-old man remanded over murder of six-year-old boy in Parika

A 76-year-old Chinese national has been remanded to prison after being charged with the murder of six-year-old Zi Feng Cao in Parika, with the case adjourned to November 5.

Guyana: The seventy-six-year old Chinese national who was charged for the murder of six-year-old Zi Feng Cao at Parika, East Bank Essequibo (EBE), in Guyana, has reportedly been remanded to prison.

The suspect, who is identified as Quan Sheng Li, a Chinese cook, appeared before the Magistrate Omadatt Chandan at the Leonora Magistrate’s Court on Monday, October 5 and was denied to plead to the indictment.

He has been remanded to prison until November 5, 2026.

During the court proceedings, the prosecution noted that the post-mortem report and witness statements are still outstanding from the case file and asked for time to complete the same.

According to the reports, the child was chopped to the neck and was pronounced dead at the De Kinderen Regional Hospital on Wednesday, September 30, 2026.

Upon his arrest, the suspect confessed to his crime and also led the investigators to the area where he had disposed of the murder weapon, which was a 12-inch stainless steel blade.

He stated that he had visited the Kenny’s Ocean Restaurant owned by the victim’s parents to collect money that he owed them. He noted that he had invested money in their businesses and wanted them to return it now.

He mentioned that an argument broke out between him and the parents of the child after they allegedly told him that they will not return his money. He claimed that he felt cornered as he repeatedly asked for his money so that he could return home.

He told the investigators that during the confrontation, the child had just returned home from school and upon seeing him, he retrieved a knife from his bag and fired one chop towards him.

He allegedly chopped the child in the area between his shoulder and head.

He subsequently left the scene after committing the act and discarded the weapon in a drain before proceeding to the police Station. He further accompanied police to the location and helped them recover the weapon.