Jamaica: Woman fatally chopped, man hospitalised after suspected murder-attempted suicide

Police are investigating the incident as a suspected murder and attempted suicide after a woman died from chop wounds and a man was taken to hospital after reportedly ingesting a poisonous substance.

Jamaica: A woman is dead and a man is currently said to be in hospital after ingesting a potentially poisonous substance following a domestic incident in the Greens community of Norwood, St James, on Wednesday, July 22.

Police reported that the woman died from chop wounds and the man was taken to hospital after reportedly ingesting a poisonous substance.

According to the reports, an altercation between the couple broke out around 10:00 am on Wednesday. The woman sustained several chop wounds during the confrontation, which proved fatal and ultimately led to her death.

However, the man's condition has not yet been confirmed by the authorities and the identity of the deceased woman has also not been disclosed yet.

St James police are investigating the incident as a suspected murder and attempted suicide.

Further unconfirmed reports suggest that the couple had been going through divorce proceedings before the incident occurred as it seems things took a turn for the worse.

Norwood is a community in the Mobay Central police division, an area that has recorded a number of domestic-related incidents in recent years.

The current case adds to a wider pattern of gender-based and intimate partner violence in Jamaica. A national survey found that more than one in four Jamaican women have experienced intimate partner violence in their lifetime.

Domestic Violence Intervention Centres, established across the island through police divisions, offer support to victims of family and intimate partner violence.

No further details on this case have been released. Police have not indicated whether any charges will be filed against the man once his condition allows as the investigations are ongoing.