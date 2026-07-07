Trinidad and Tobago Prison Service launches dedicated Health and Wellness Room to support officers

Health committees will be established at every prison station as part of a wider wellness programme aimed at supporting officers' physical and mental health and creating healthier workplaces.

Trinidad and Tobago: The Trinidad and Tobago prison service has launched a new initiative to improve the health and wellbeing of its officers by officially opening a dedicated Health and Wellness Room at the Prison Administration.

The facility was opened on Monday, July 6, 2026 by the Acting Commissioner of Prison, Carlos Corraspe, who noted that the initiative is another step towards strengthening officers welfare and ensuring that the personnel receive the support needed to maintain their physical and mental wellbeing while on duty.

As per the programme details, every prison station will have a Health Committee made up of officers to oversee wellness initiatives and encourage healthier workplaces. Selected civilian employees will also serve on the committee to promote a collaborative approach to staff wellbeing at the prison administration.

The Prison Service, during a press statement, noted that the initiative is intended to provide structured support for health, recovery and resilience along with fostering a culture that prioritises the welfare of the officers throughout the service.

The initiative of the Health and Wellness Programme will further be introduced at the Golden Grove Prison along with the Women’s Prison before being expanded to all remaining prison facilities across the country.

The Prison Service mentions that the initiative reflects its commitment in ensuring that those who are responsible for safeguarding the nation's correctional institutions are equipped with the support necessary to perform their duties effectively. Noting that a stronger prison service begins with healthier personnel.

The Trinidad and Tobago Prison Service noted all the necessary information about the initiative in a dedicated Facebook post saying, “This initiative underscores the Executive’s continued commitment to the wellbeing of all officers across the Prison Service, providing structured support for health, recovery, and resilience while on duty.

Each station will establish a dedicated Health Committee comprised of officers, with Prison Administration also including selected civilian staff as part of its committee structure, ensuring a collaborative and inclusive approach to wellness support and oversight.”

“The programme is set to be expanded to Golden Grove Prison and Women’s Prison in the next phase, with further rollouts planned across all remaining stations in due course, reinforcing a service wide culture of care, balance, and operational readiness. A strengthened service begins with the wellbeing of those who serve,” the post concluded.

People online are supporting the initiative and also giving their suggestions to make this initiative even better as a person commented on Facebook, “Officers who retired, should be part of this as well. Especially Induction training and after care of officers.”