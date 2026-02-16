Trinidad minister slams ‘barbaric’ Couva double murder, blames opposition for blocking anti-crime bill 

The fatal shooting at Jade Court in Lisas Gardens was captured on camera, showing children running in fear as gunshots rang out.

Trinidad and Tobago: Homeland Security Minister Roger Alexander, while responding to the daylight killing of Amelia Hernandez and Devaughn Toussaint in Couva, Trinidad, has condemned the attack as ‘barbaric’ and accused the opposition of failing to support the legislation which could have strengthened the crime-fighting efforts.

The double murder of the couple took place at Jade Court, Lisas Gardens with the incident being captured on camera by an onlooker that clearly showed children scattering in fear as shots rang out. Reportedly, Hernandez was shot while trying to protect Toussaint’s young daughter and Toussaint was also killed in the tragic attack.

Minister Alexander described the incident as ‘unacceptable and shocking’ and also extended condolences to the grieving families and confirmed that the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service’s Victim and Witness Support Unit is ready to provide help the family of the victims.

Apart from condolences, the minister also talked about the political fallout, criticising Opposition Leader Pennelope Beckles. He said that while her public expression of sorrow may have been sincere, but the Opposition had failed to back legislation which he believes could have better equipped law enforcement in order to confront criminal networks.

At the centre of his criticism was the proposed Zones of Special Operations Legislation, which was recently defeated in the Senate. While the government passed the bill in the House of Representatives but it needed a 3-5th majority in the Upper House however it was fell short after Opposition along with most independent senators voted against it.

Minister Roger Alexander urged that the measure would have enabled police officials to take sustained control of crime-ridden communities, disrupt illegal firearms and drug networks, dismantle gangs as well as implement social support systems to rebuild affected areas.

He further pointed out towards the ZOSO model of Jamaica as an example of how targeted operations can reduce violence while boosting community resilience. The Homeland Security Minister said that the law-abiding residents in certain communities are effectively trapped by criminal elements and are fearful of speaking out. He argued that stronger legislative tools are must to restore order and safeguard vulnerable families.

He again called for the general public to cooperate with police officials, especially by sharing video footage directly with the investigators. Despite the Senate setback, Alexander signalled that the Government is not retreating. He said new or revised legislation will be brought back to Parliament this year in continued efforts to confront violent crime.