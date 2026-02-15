Trinidad and Tobago: Couple gunned down at Children’s Park in Couva

A husband and wife were shot dead in broad daylight at a children’s park in Couva, Trinidad and Tobago, while their child narrowly escaped unharmed.

Trinidad and Tobago: A tragic shooting incident occurred on Friday afternoon, February 13, in the children’s park at Jade Court, Lisas Gardens, Couva, left two people dead. The couple, parents of one child, was gunned down in broad daylight which sent shockwaves through the entire community.

The victims have been identified as 38-year-old DaVaughn Toussaint and his lawfully wedded wife Amelia Hernandez, resident of Jade Court, Lisas Gardens, Couva.

According to reports, the incident took place at around 2:30 p.m., when DaVaughn and his wife with their child were somewhere near the children's park when suddenly a grey Toyota Corolla pulled along the roadway at the Jade Court.

After that some armed men carrying a gun came out from the vehicle and opened fire on DaVaughn Toussaint, following which he tried to run at first to save his life but was persuaded by the assailants who were continuously shooting him.

Following the shooting injuries and wounds, DaVaughn collapsed on the street not far from his home and died on the spot. But the terror did not stop here, as the armed assailants went to a children's park and started firing after killing Toussaint.

Amelia Hernandez, who witnessed the killing of her husband then fled the scene toward the field carrying her child in her arms to save and protect the child. However her attempt failed when she tripped and fell on the ground and armed men came up to her and shot her several times without any mercy where moments ago children were playing.

After that the armed men fled the scene in the same vehicle leaving the child crying for parents. The nearby people who witnessed the terror, then contacted the officials where on arrival officers found Hernandez with several gunshot wounds.

Notably, she was immediately transported to the Couva District Hospital by police officers where on arrival she was declared dead by the doctors. While some officers who were at the scene discovered DaVaughn and pronounced him dead at the scene.

Officers immediately processed the scene and launched an investigation into the matter to know the circumstances surrounding the incident. During the investigation, some of the residents who were at the scene of the incident with their children, described the incident as terror.

They told the investigators that after hearing loud gunshots, every parent who was at the park or around the field fled the scene with their children to save their lives. Many people also said “they are traumatised that such violence erupted in broad daylight, in a space meant for families and play.”

Authorities condemned this act of violence while saying that officers are actively investigating the matter and are trying to locate and identify the suspect. Authorities also noted that the child did not sustain any injuries during the incident but is very much affected and traumatized with the incident.