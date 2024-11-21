'The Rebel' Film wraps filming in Dominica, featuring local talent Jade Leatham and Hollywood's Isaac Ramirez

The film has been shot across stunning locations in Dominica such as Hatton Garden, Pagua Bay, Sea Cliff Cottages, Fort Shirley, the Indian River, and more.

In a significant development, the hidden treasure of the Caribbean, the Commonwealth of Dominica, was recently used as the location for The Rebel Film Series which recently wrapped filming on the breathtaking Nature Island. The series feature Dominican creative Jade Leatham alongside renowned actor Isaac Ramirez.

According to the information, the film has been shot across stunning locations in Dominica such as Hatton Garden, Pagua Bay, Sea Cliff Cottages, Fort Shirley, the Indian River, and more. The beautiful locations used to shoot the project proves the island nation’s ability to inspire international quality art.

Not only this, but the production also beautifully captures Dominica’s essence as the Caribbean’s Premier Creative Hub and Destination.

Notably, the vision for the film was brought up by Dominican creator Jade Leatham who beautifully crafter the entire plot for ‘Rebel’. She expressed her huge thanks to the Tourism Ministry and especially Minister Charles for believing in her and her team. She outlined, “We are DominiCANs not DominiCANTs! We can make art at home.”

The stunning visuals have been shot by Norris Francois and Marica Honychurch and the production clearly proves that Dominica is not just a destination but it is a story that is waiting to be told.

Francois also took to social media and expressed his hope to see more of these things happening in Dominica. He said, “Just wrapped 4 days of shooting on my first foray into Narrative filmmaking. Really hoping to see more of this happen in Dominica by Dominicans.”

While sharing some glimpses of the series, the Ministry of Tourism of Dominica noted that it is eagerly awaiting the finished production and cannot wait for the world to experience this powerful story of resistance and freedom.

Minister of Tourism Denise Charles also met the cast of The Rebel Film Series and wished them luck for the success of their upcoming project. Tourism Minister Denise Charles with the cast of Rebel Film Meanwhile, well renowned internet personality and actor from Los Angeles, Issac Ramirez who is playing the lead role in ‘Rebel’ got the chance to explore the beautiful Caribbean island during the film’s shooting.

He shared several glimpses of himself enjoying at the beach and under a beautiful waterfall while calling the whole experience as ‘unreal’. This shows that the hidden gem of the Caribbean pleases the eye of every individual on the planet, only if they make their way to Dominica.