PM Roosevelt Skerrit extends wishes to students for new academic year

Roseau, Dominica: Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit extended wishes to the students who returned to school for 2024/2025 academic year on Monday last week. He encouraged them for their new schooling period and asked them to do hard work for their brighter future.

He noted that the hard work is something which can build solid foundations for the futures of the students, ultimately leading to the secure future of Dominica. PM Skerrit said, "I send warmest wishes to our students as they return to school this week. May they embrace learning and work hard to build solid foundations for their futures.”

PM Skerrit also extended wishes to the teachers and other staff for their patience and commitment towards learning excellence. He said that he also prays for patience, strength and success for the teachers, parents and guardians in their support of the children's growth and wellbeing.

He asserted that this is the time to showcase their talents and true excellence in the education sector as the students are the future of Dominica. He added, "Have a fantastic school year everyone! God Bless.”

Ahead of the new classes, the celebrations and the events were hosted for the students at several constituencies of Dominica. Melissa Skerrit- Minister of Housing hosted Back to School event where students were invited to celebrate their new endeavours in the future.

She donated school essentials including bags and other supplies to the students for the new academic year. Melissa Skerrit extended wishes to her foundation for the successful staging of the program as it has cherished the young minds for the upcoming journey in their lives.

The Back-to-School Program of Melissa Skerrit is hosted every year to provide support to the students in the education sector. With the help of her Foundation, she also provided financial assistance to the students who are vulnerable and are not able to afford the education.

She expressed that the initiatives are aimed at bringing excellence in the education sector which can make students thrive in their future.