2026-10-22 13:39:39
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Dominica: Samantha Bazil of Wesley wins Crowned Miss Wob Dwiyèt 2026

The pageant featured four contestants competing in talent presentations and cultural segments celebrating Dominica’s traditional Wob Dwiyèt dress ahead of the island’s November 3 Independence celebrations.

Written by Kofi Nelson

Published

Updated

Dominica: The Cultural Division of Dominica officially announced that Samantha Bazil of Wesley has been crowned as Miss Wob Dwiyèt 2026 at the Nationals Miss Wob Dwiyèt Pageant.

The Division congratulated Bazil after the event which was held on October 21, 2026 at the Massacre Indoor Sporting Facility as part of Dominica’s Independence activities.

Four contestants competed for the title in the event which featured talent presentations, elegant segments and a showcase of the Wob Dwiyèt which is the traditional national dress of the island.

Deniscia Laurent of Petite Soufrière was named as the first runner-up. Ta-Donna Cornelius of Portsmouth came in second and Addisa Jno Baptiste of Roseau placed third.

In addition to winning the main award, the following special awards were presented to the winners:

  • People’s Choice Award, sponsored by the Miss OECS Pageant Committee,

  • Miss Creole Poise and Deportment, also sponsored by the Miss OECS Pageant Committee and

  • Best in Wob Dwiyèt.

Laurenton won Miss Photogenic, sponsored by the National Cultural Council and Best Performing Talent.

The Commonwealth of Dominica Division of Culture praised all four contestants for their commitment, creativity and representation of the country’s heritage.

It further expressed to the sponsors, partners, judges, performers and production team for their contributions to the success of the event.

“We extend heartfelt appreciation to our sponsors, partners, judges, performers, production team and everyone who contributed to the success of the 2026 National Miss Wob Dwiyèt Pageant,” the statement read.

The Miss Wob Dwiyèt Pageant is organised by the Ministry of Culture, Youth, Sports and Community Development, in association with the National Cultural Council and the Cultural Division, is open to unmarried Dominican citizens aged between 18 to 30.

This contest was one of the highlights of the Dominica’s Creole season and is the prelude to Independence Day on November 3.

The Miss Wob Dwiyèt is a competition based on participants’ mastery of traditional movements in the dress, knowledge of Dominica culture and their talent.

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Kofi Nelson covers a wide range of local sectors including tourism, sports, weather and opinionated features. His reporting brings context and commentary to everyday issues, while his opinion pieces aim to engage readers in thoughtful discussion about developments shaping Caribbean life.

Kofi Nelson

Kofi Nelson covers a wide range of local sectors including tourism, sports, weather and opinionated features. His reporting brings context and commentary to everyday issues, while his opinion pieces aim to engage readers in thoughtful discussion about developments shaping Caribbean life.

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