Dominica records over 12,000 cruise arrivals in two days  

Dominica is recording a quite busy start to February 2026 as three cruise ships docked in the port on Tuesday with the Ministry of Tourism saying that a further three are scheduled to arrive today (Wednesday). They added that this reflects steady cruise demand and continued confidence in the island nation during the ongoing 2025-2026 cruise tourism season.

The Ministry of Tourism and the Discover Dominica Authority also confirmed that yesterday’s cruise calls included the MV Costa Pacifica at the Roseau Cruise Ship Berth with more than 3,800 passengers, the MV Viking Sea which docked at the Woodbridge Bay Port carrying more than 1,000 passengers as well as the SY Sea Cloud which arrived at the Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth with over 90 passengers.

The cruise activity is set to continue today with the arrival of the MV Jewel of the Seas which brought around 2,702 passengers. The Le Dumont d’Urville brought around 184 passengers and it will also dock at the Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth while the MV Majestic Princess will make its maiden call to the destination and will dock at the Woodbridge Bay Port and will bring an estimated 4,272 passengers to the country.

Across these two days, six vessels will arrive to the island and bringing a total of 12,048 passengers to Dominica. This arrival of thousands of passengers will significantly boost economic activity for tour operators, transport providers, vendors and businesses in communities across the island.

The visitors are further expected to participate in organised tours and excursions or guided adventures and community experiences which will be supported by coordination among port authorities, cruise agents and tourism stakeholders to ensure smooth operations and efficient visitor flow across all ports in the country.

The Ministry of Tourism as well as the Discover Dominica Authority reiterated their commitment to advancing improvements to the cruise product through targeted initiatives such as enhancements to Bayfront vending operations, the Bayfront Pier Expansion and preparations associated with the Cable Car Project.