2026-11-03 14:57:35
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Dominica celebrates 48th Independence Anniversary under theme “Our Journey, Our Legacy, Our Future”

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has extended Independence greetings to Dominicans at home and abroad, highlighting the country’s cultural heritage, national achievements and hopes for future generations.

Written by Monika Walker

Published

Updated

Dominica: Dominica is celebrating its 48 years of political independence from Britain today, on Tuesday, November 3, as Prime Minister Dr. Roosevelt Skerrit has shared a message, extending the wishes to the Dominicans at home and abroad.

“Happy 48th Anniversary of Independence to all Dominicans, at home and abroad.”

In his Independence message, PM Skerrit noted that the day is an occasion to celebrate the people’s achievements, the richness of the nation’s culture and the enduring spirit of the nation.

“Today, we celebrate our people's achievements, the richness of our culture and the enduring spirit of our nation,” PM Skerrit noted.

This year’s celebrations are held under the theme “Our Journey, Our Legacy, Our Future.” The PM noted that the theme calls on the people of Dominica to recognise the contributions of those who came before them while creating greater opportunities for the next generations.

“Our theme, “Our Journey, Our Legacy, Our Future,” calls on us to honour the contributions of those who came before us and create greater opportunities for those who will follow,” the statement added.

The Prime Minister further reaffirmed his commitment to building a stronger and more secure Dominica.

“As Prime Minister, I remain committed to building a stronger, more secure Dominica where our people can look to the future with confidence,” he wrote.

“May this independence renew our pride in our country and our commitment to one another. May God bless you and bless the Commonwealth of Dominica,” the Prime Minister wrote, closing his message with a prayer for God’s blessing on Dominicans and on the Commonwealth of Dominica.

Dominica gained its independence from Britain on November 3, 1978. The day is observed as a national holiday every year. The independence celebrations include cultural activities such as Creole Day and the World Creole Music Festival.

Author Profile

Monika Walker is a senior journalist specializing in regional and international politics, offering in-depth analysis on governance, diplomacy, and key global developments. With a degree in International Journalism, she is dedicated to amplifying underrepresented voices through factual reporting. She also covers world news across every genre, providing readers with balanced and timely insights that connect the Caribbean to global conversations.

Monika Walker

Monika Walker is a senior journalist specializing in regional and international politics, offering in-depth analysis on governance, diplomacy, and key global developments. With a degree in International Journalism, she is dedicated to amplifying underrepresented voices through factual reporting. She also covers world news across every genre, providing readers with balanced and timely insights that connect the Caribbean to global conversations.

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