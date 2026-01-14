Caribbean Journal highlights tourism growth in Dominica

The report said expanded air access has been a key driver of growth, with new services strengthening Dominica’s connectivity with the United States.

Dominica: The world’s largest Caribbean travel website "Caribbean Journal" has featured Dominica as one of the Caribbean’s stronger tourism growth stories, fuelled by better air access, luxury eco-stays, and adventure-rich experiences.

In a detailed feature, Caribbean Journal’s author Karen Udler highlighted that Dominica recorded a whopping 68,822 stayover visitors between the period of January and September 2025 which was an increase of 13.3% as compared to the same period previous year.

It was further noted that expanded air access has been the key driver behind the gains, especially the new service from United Airlines boosted Dominica’s connectivity with the United States. Tourism officials have also pointed the expanded regional routes which have improved access from neighbouring islands that helps to convert interest in the destination from travellers into actual arrivals, said the author.

Udler continued to say that improved access has been especially significant for Dominica and called it a ‘destination long admired for its natural assets’ but was earlier constrained by limited flight options.

Caribbean Journal further underscored that the recent growth is also being supported by Dominica’s evolving accommodation landscape marked by a noticeable rise in high-end, eco-conscious properties which align with the island’s brand as the ‘Nature Island of the Caribbean’. The author noted that luxury eco-stays and boutique resorts are increasingly attracting higher-spending travellers who are seeking privacy, sustainability and immersive nature-based experiences rather than mass tourism.

The feature also highlighted Dominica’s growing appeal among adventure and wellness travellers and pointed to activities such as hiking, diving, canyoning, hot springs and rainforest exploration as key differentiators. According to Udler, these experiences position Dominica as a destination that offers depth and authenticity, appealing to visitors looking for meaningful travel rather than conventional beach-only holidays.

In addition, the author noted that Dominica’s tourism performance reflects a broader shift in traveller preferences across the Caribbean where destinations offering unspoilt landscapes, low-density tourism and strong environmental credentials are gaining increased attention. Dominica, she wrote, is capitalising on this trend by maintaining a careful balance between growth and preservation.

Udler concluded that with continued improvements in airlift, a strengthening hotel sector and sustained interest from the North American and regional markets, Dominica is well placed to build on its current momentum. She described the island as moving steadily from being a “hidden gem” to a recognised luxury adventure destination within the Caribbean tourism landscape.