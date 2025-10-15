2025-10-15 18:18:16
Belize: 14-year-old fatally injured in workplace accident at Village Store 

A minor tragically died on Monday after a door fell on him while he was cleaning at the WJ store.

Written by Sasha Baptiste

Published

Updated

Belize: A 14-year-old teenager of Shipyard in Blue Creek Village in the Orange Walk District was fatally injured while working at the WJ store in his community. The Belize Police Department has launched an investigation into the freak accident which claimed the life of the minor who has been identified as Enrique Braun.

According to ASP Stacy Smith, the incident took place on Monday while the minor was working at the WJ store and while cleaning one of the areas, a door fell on him, fatally injuring him.

ACP Smith said, “On Monday 13th October 2025, at approximately 8:45 a.m., police visited the Northern Regional Hospital where they observed the unresponsive body of Enrique Braun, 14 years of age.

She added that initial investigation revealed that Enrique Braun was along with a colleague when the incident took place. She also noted that police processed the scene and a number of statements have been recorded, and the body of Enrique Braun now awaits a post-mortem examination.

The incident has sent shockwaves across the community with the family of the victim demanding answers and condemning the employer for not taking proper care of the employees at the workplace. The family is alleging that the incident took place because of the negligence of the employer.

Meanwhile, police officials have assured that they are still conducting investigations into the fatal incident which claimed the life of the teenager.

Author Profile

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

