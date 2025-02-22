Saturday, 22nd February 2025
Saint Lucia to welcome over 29k cruise visitors next week

The week will begin with the arrival of Ritz Carlton’s Ilma, bringing 448 passengers to Saint Lucia.

Saint Lucia is all set to welcome a whopping 29,418 cruise visitors next week. These passengers will arrive aboard 15 cruises which are scheduled to dock in Port Castries between February 24 and March 1, 2025.  

While sharing the development, the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority expressed its excitement to welcome thousands of passengers to the island’s shores and said, “The cruise schedule from February 24th to March 1st is here! We look forward to welcoming visitors as they explore and showcase our beautiful destination and her many offerings.” 

The week will kick off with the arrival of Ritz Carlton’s Ilma which will bring with it 448 passengers. The next day, three cruises will arrive simultaneously including Arvia, Star Pride and Wind Surf, docking at Port Castries.  

Meanwhile, on February 26, two vessels including Resilient Lady and Sea Cloud which will bring 2770 and 64 passengers respectively. 

This month will end on Friday with the arrival of five cruises including Norwegian Viva, Viking Sea, Mein Schiff 2, AIDAbella and Sea Cloud 11 while the week will end with the arrival of four cruises on Saturday including Norwegian Escape, Explora 2, Freewinds and Britannia.  

With the arrival of these hundreds and thousands of cruise passengers, the tourism authority is looking forward to a thriving season which is scheduled to conclude in April 2025. This season which kicked off in October 2024 has witnessed a major boost to the overall cruise visitor sector, giving a huge business to local vendors including cab drivers, tour guides and local eateries.  

Weekly Cruise Schedule from February 24 to March 1  

Monday, February 24  

Ilma – 448 passengers 

Tuesday, February 25  

Arvia – 6509 passengers 

Star Pride – 208 passengers  

Wind Surf – 310 passengers 

Wednesday, February 26 

Resilient Lady – 2770 passengers 

Sea Cloud – 64 passengers 

Friday, February 28 

Norwegian Viva – 3221 passengers 

Viking Sea – 930 passengers 

Mein Schiff 2 – 3132 passengers 

AIDAbella – 2500 passengers 

Sea Cloud 11 – 96 passengers 

Saturday, March 1  

Norwegian Escape – 4266 passengers 

Explora 2 – 100 passengers 

Freewinds – 540 passengers 

Britannia – 4324 passengers

