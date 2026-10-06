Bahamas: Two-month-old baby dies, mother says Princess Margaret Hospital sent her home twice

A two-month-old girl died after her mother said Princess Margaret Hospital discharged the infant twice despite concerns about her health.

Bahamas: An approximately two-month-old baby girl lost her life after her mother informed that she had carried the child to Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH) on two occasions because of health concerns and was assured on both occasions that the infant was fit enough to go back home.

The infant, identified as A’lora was born on August 3, 2026 and according to her twenty-three-year-old mother, Neisha Nicolas, the baby was healthy at the time of her birth. Nicolas also informed that she got concerned after spotting a rash affecting her daughter’s skin.

The mother initially took A’lora to a clinic on September 21, where the medical professional prescribed ointments and washes for the baby, despite the medical assistance the rash showed no improvement.

On September 25, Nicolas noticed the deteriorating health condition of her baby following which she took the infant to PMH. Based on the mother’s account doctors carried out a medical examination of the baby and informed her that she was in good health before sending her home.

In the following days, the baby began showing signs of fever, leading to the second visit to the PMH. Nicolas was again assured by the hospital staff that her baby is in good health condition and discharged her. She also accused the hospital staff that no medical prescription was given by the medical professionals during her both visits and the child was not kept overnight in the hospital for medical observation.

The baby was showing signs of health improvement for the time being, after which her medical condition again declined on Tuesday. According to Nicolas, she was planning to take her daughter to a private doctor but the child was no longer responsive before she was able to do so.

The mother said that on Wednesday, October 1, shortly before midnight, A’lora experienced respiratory arrest and died in her arms. She sought help and was taken to Carmichael Police Station, where the infant was declared dead by the Emergency Medical Services personnel after carrying out a medical examination.

The police’s preliminary report confirms that the baby had developed a high fever before she became unresponsive and that she had earlier been taken to the hospital twice. An autopsy was ordered to establish what resulted in the infant’s death.

Minister of Health and Wellness for Bahamas, Dr. Michaek Darville offered condolences to the family. He said that he cannot provide additional information until he has all the facts. Managing Director for Public Hospitals Authority Charles Sealy also refused to comment further.

However, the circumstances around the infant’s death remain subject to the ongoing investigation and as of now there is no official determination that the failure to provide proper medical care resulted in the death of the baby.