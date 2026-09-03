Bahamas’ Timothy Munnings wins World Masters 400m gold in South Korea

Timothy Munnings won the men’s 400m title in the 60–64 age group at the World Masters Athletics Championships, adding another global gold to his distinguished sprint career.

Bahamas:The Bahamian track sprinter, Timothy Munnings recently clinched a gold medal in the men’s 400 metres among the competitors in the 60-64 age group at the 2026 World Masters Athletics Championships in Daegu, South Korea, building on the success at the international masters athletics scene.

Munnings, who recently celebrated his 60th birthday, finished first in the 400m final in 56.24 seconds on September 1, 2026. Germany’s Roland Gröger earned the runner-up spot in 56.46 seconds, whereas Belgium’s Erwin Thibau secured bronze with 56.96 seconds. Munnings as reported surged into the lead at the exit of the final turn to clinch the title.

The achievement is specifically remarkable for Munnings after he participated in the 100m and 200m previously in the competitions. He was unable to progress past the first round of the 100m and ended one spot short of qualifying for the 200m final.

However, Munnings performance in 400m stood out as his most successful event, as he effectively retained his status as a World Masters champion after stepping into a new age group.

Timothy Munnings earlier won the men’s 400m 2024 World Masters Athletics Championship title in Gothenburg, Sweden in the 55-59 age category, where he clocked 53.05 seconds in the final. This signifies his triumph in the 2026 championship, providing him World Masters 400m titles across two different age categories.

In his masters career, Munnings held records in several age-groups. Munnings set a world record in the M55-59 indoor 400m with 52.82 seconds in Gainesville, Florida in March 2025, along with a record of 51.18 seconds in the M55-59 outdoor event in New Providence in February, 2025. He also retains the world record with 45.81 seconds in the M35 400m event, achieved in New Providence in June 2001.

Munnings is also considered among the most prominent senior international athletes. He competed under the flag of Bahamas as part of the men’s 4x400m relay squad and was affiliated with the Bahamian relay team that secured bronze medal at the 2000 Sydney Olympics, gold at the 2001 World Championships in Edmonton and bronze at the 2002 Commonwealth Games in Manchester.

The 2026 championship is added as another remarkable achievement in Munning’s long sprinting career.