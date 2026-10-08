Bahamas: American woman, 80, dies after being found unresponsive in Grand Bahama waters

An 80-year-old American woman died after she was found unresponsive in the water at a marine sanctuary park near Sterling Circle, Grand Bahama, with police investigating the circumstances.

Bahamas: An 80-year-old American woman has been found dead in a face down unresponsive state in water at a marine sanctuary park on Grand Bahama, reported by the Royal Bahamas Police Force.

The incident took place during the Wednesday afternoon and is under investigation as it is believed to be a drowning case, although the officials as of now have not informed about the exact cause of death.

Police stated that the woman was spotted soon after noon in the water at the marine sanctuary park situated near Sterling Circle. The staff at the facility took her out from the water and instantly started the life-saving measures while waiting for the Emergency Medical Services (EMS) arrival.

The woman was later taken to the nearby hospital for additional medical assistance. According to the police, the woman in the beginning was admitted for medical monitoring and treatment purposes, but her medical condition subsequently worsened. She died just before 10:00 p.m. during her medical care.

Based on the information reported to the investigators by the woman’s daughter-in-law, the two had reached the marine sanctuary alongside and were notified by the facility staff before entering into the water. Staff members asked both the women to wear life vests but they refused the protective equipment.

Both the women ultimately entered into the water at different locations. Soon afterward, the daughter-in-law saw her mother-in-law in an unresponsive and face down state in the water. She quickly informed the staff, who reacted and intervened in rescuing the woman from the water.

Investigators subsequently reached the hospital and inspected the dead woman. At the current stage, police have not indicated any involvement of foul play in the incident. There is also no confirmation that the drowning was the official cause of death.

An autopsy is anticipated to help in establishing the exact reason and the condition of what caused the death. The investigation into the case is undergoing and further details are expected to be disclosed as the investigation concludes.