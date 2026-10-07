Bahamas: 16-year-old boy dies in drowning days before 17th birthday

Sixteen-year-old Davontae Fleurimar died after he was swept away by a strong current while swimming with three other teenagers in a canal near South Sea Estates.

Bahamas: A 16-year-old boy lost his life due to drowning in waters in the rear of South Sea Estates, near Bacardi Road in New Providence, The Bahamas on Sunday, October 4, 2026. The teenager has been recognised as Davontae Fleurimar by his family and local residents who knew the boy.

Fleurimar was about to celebrate his 17th birthday just days later and was set to graduate from his high school the next June.

Based on the police account, officers were informed about the incident at approximately 4:00 P.M., Sunday, that a male teenager had been reported missing during swimming activity in a canal at the back of the South Sea Estates gated community.

Four teenagers, aged 16, 17, 17 and 19 were swimming in the south of the community when one of them struggled to swim in the water. According to the police reports, the young male’s difficulty in swimming was due to the strong current.

One of the swimmers attempted to rescue Fleurimar but was unable to reach him due to the current. The other members of the group went to seek assistance, subsequently the police urged for the assistance from the Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF).

The RBDF stationed a vessel, drones and divers into the waters to carry out the search operation for the teenager. The operation took about three hours to find the teenager at approximately 7:30 P.M., around 40 yards from the southwestern shore of South Sea Estates.

He was found in an unresponsive state after which the Emergency Medical Services officials confirmed the death of the teenager.

Davontae was pursuing his higher studies as he was in 12th-standard at the Royal Preparatory Academy. His school expressed condolences over his death, remembering him for his laughter, jokes and the memories he made with the classmates and teachers.

He was also referred to as a kind, hardworking and generous boy by his aunt, Ygonnia Blanc. Fleurimar’s family member stated that he liked swimming and routinely visited the canal. Police investigations are ongoing into the incident and an autopsy report of the body is projected to help in identifying the exact reason behind his death while swimming.