2026-10-19 10:29:29
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Bahamas: 36-year-old man shot dead after reported debt dispute in New Providence

A 36-year-old man was shot dead near Apostolic Way, off Carmichael Road in New Providence, on October 17, 2026, following a reported dispute over an alleged unpaid debt.

Written by Sasha Baptiste

Published

Updated

Bahamas: Police have launched an investigation in New Providence, The Bahamas into an incident where a 36-year-old man was shot and killed after a dispute erupted regarding an unpaid debt on Saturday afternoon, October 17, 2026 near Apostolic Way, off Carmichael Road.

The incident took place immediately after 4 p.m., after the incident occurred, concerned locals called Carmichael Road Police Station to report that a man had been shot. The officers reached the incident site and found the injured person suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was later medically assessed by Emergency Medical Services staff and pronounced dead by medical professionals.

Based on initial reports provided by police, the victim was about to depart from Apostolic Way through a black Honda vehicle accompanied by another person, later a white van moved ahead of the victim's path to block his way.

Subsequently, a heated argument started between the van’s driver and the victim regarding an alleged outstanding debt. During an altercation, the victim reportedly took out a sharp substance.

According to the investigators, a third person who was allegedly watching the entire episode ultimately reached the men involved in the confrontation, brought out a firearm and shot the victim with gunfire several times.

Based on the preliminary reports about the incident, the gunman who shot the victim eventually escaped the incident site in a grey vehicle, proceeding towards south through Apostolic Way.

Immediately following the shooting incident, officers from Mobile Division took a 27-year-old driver of the white van into their custody. Police also informed that the man was in their custody and helping in the investigation process as the investigators are working towards determining the conditions around the killing.

However, the arrest of a driver does not determine that he is accused of the fatal shooting. Authorities are investigating the matter to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident, the identity of the person who fired the gunshot and the sequence of events.

Additional details related to the incident are expected to be disclosed by the authorities as the investigation concludes. Police have requested to the public who may have observed the confrontation or have any related information to share can contact emergency services at 911 or 919, the Criminal Investigation Department at 502-9991 or Crime Stoppers confidentially at 328-TIPS (8477).

Author Profile

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

Sasha Baptiste

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

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