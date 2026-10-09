Bahamas: 28-year-old man shot dead outside his home in Nassau

A 28-year-old man was shot dead outside his residence near Rupert Dean Lane and Dunmore Street in Nassau on Wednesday night.

Bahamas: A 28-year-old man was killed in a shooting incident outside his home in the Rupert Dean Lane and Dunmore Street area of Nassau, New Providence, during the night of Wednesday, October 7, 2026.

Police are investigating the conditions around the fatal shooting and the gunman has not yet been identified in the available reports.

Based on the preliminary police reports, officers were informed about the shooting incident not long before 11:00 p.m. and responded to the site. After the officers reached, they spotted the victim in an unresponsive state outside of his home, in grey short pants and a white shirt clothing attire with visible gunshot injuries on his body.

The team of Emergency Medical Services later responded to the incident site and medically examined the victim. Following which they informed that there are no signs of life shown.

According to the initial investigative findings, the victim was sitting outside his residence when the unidentified man came toward the victim on a motor scooter. The gunman subsequently brought out his gun and shot at the victim, leaving him fatally wounded. The accused ultimately escaped the location towards an unidentified direction.

Based on the available reports, police as of now have not officially determined the motive behind the killing, the identity of the accused, the circumstances surrounding the shooting incident, whether the victim was the intended target.

The investigators have not informed about any arrests made in the case as of now. Further information into the case, the identity of the accused, the motive behind the shooting and circumstances surrounding the victim’s death remains subject to the ongoing investigation.

An autopsy of the body is expected to provide assistance in the investigative procedure, helping the authorities in determining the important evidence in the case.

Police are requesting for the involvement and assistance from the public in the investigation process. Anyone who wants to provide information can contact 911, 919, to the nearest police station or the Criminal Investigation Department through 502-9991.