Jamaica denies social media rumours about Deputy PM’s health

The Ministry of National Security said Dr Chang is not experiencing any medical emergency and is recovering well from elective surgery carried out last year.

Jamaica: The National Security Ministry of Jamaica has officially denied the baseless rumours which are circulating on social media that Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Dr Horace Chang is hospitalised. The Ministry called these claims “baseless and fictitious” in a statement released on Friday, January 16.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of National Security during a press release, claimed that “Dr Chang is not suffering from any medical or health emergency.”

They further stated that “Portfolio Minister underwent an elective surgery back in late 2025, last year and has been recovering from it very well. Since his discharge he is doing good and did not suffer anything serious again.”

Also, he is on a strict schedule from [his] doctors at the university who actively monitor his health and condition and did not suggest anything bad.

Additionally, Dr Chang himself expressed gratitude to the people and community for being concerned about him as he emphasised that “I’m fine and recovering well from my previous surgery. Thank you Jamaicans for your concern, love and support.”

Lastly the ministry emphasised that “Mr Chang is standing with the government in the fight against the misinformation spreading online about him and his health.” also “we take strict action against those people who are spreading these fake news or rumours and misleading and distracting the concerned public.”

Many people reacted to this statement which was posted on Friday, following which the community of Jamaica took to Facebook to express their opinion and concern as one of the users Na Nauw comments “So Dr. Chang isn’t in the hospital… good to know that, but if he is really sick and you are hiding it from the general public then it's not good. The government should not hide their health status.”