Jamaica: Woman shot multiple times during daylight robbery at Old Harbour bar

A 31-year-old woman was shot several times after three men posing as customers robbed her business in Old Harbour, St Catherine, during a daylight attack.

Jamaica: A 31-year-old woman was robbed and shot several times by three men who disguised themselves as customers at her bar in Old Harbour, St Catherine, Jamaica. Following the attack, she was hospitalised in serious condition.

The incident took place on Tuesday, October 6, 2026. The investigators are considering the matter as a robbery case with an intention of attacking the victim.

Based on the information received from police reports, the attack took place at around 11:30 a.m. at Bad and Boujee Chill Spot on Darlington Drive. The three men entered the premises by disguising themselves as legitimate customers and bought an item.

Immediately afterwards, one of the men reportedly pulled out a firearm to threaten the women and ordered at gunpoint to surrender and hand over the belongings of the shop. The woman allegedly adhered to the order and surrendered.

The criminals subsequently ordered the woman to lie on the ground with her face down; meanwhile, they searched the shop and robbed the establishment. According to the local reports, the stolen property included a cellular phone estimated at J$40,000, a digital video recorder estimated at J$30,000 and an uncertain sum of cash.

Although the woman complied with the demands of armed robbers, the robbery later became violent. According to the police, during the time when three robbers were escaping the incident site, one of the group members shot the woman, shooting her multiple times.

She suffered severe wounds and was later taken to the May Pen Hospital in Clarendon for specialised medical treatment and assistance. The detectives from the Old Harbour Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) have initiated an investigation into the matter.

The investigative team is investigating the case as a robbery incident and injuring the woman with intention. As of now, based on the current reports there is no information about any person being charged or arrested in connection with the incident.