2026-10-07 19:39:49
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Bahamas: 20-year-old mother charged with child cruelty after infant left outside father’s home

A 20-year-old mother has been charged with cruelty to children after her 10-month-old son was allegedly left outside his father’s Nassau home for several hours.

Written by Sasha Baptiste

Published

Updated

Bahamas: A twenty-year-old mother has been formally charged for cruelty with children after abandoning her ten-month-old son outside his father’s home for a number of hours, based on the court records documented on October 5-6, 2026 in New Providence, The Bahamas.

The case has originated from an incident which took place on October 1, when the prosecutors accused the woman that she abandoned the infant in a carrier on the porch area at the father’s residence.

According to the reports, the child was abandoned there at approximately 11:00 p.m. and was not located until a few hours later. The infant later needed medical assistance and was taken to the hospital.

The mother, whose name has not been disclosed by the authority to maintain the protection and security of the child and the mother appeared in the court before Interim Chief Magistrate Ancella Evans in Nassau.

She entered a plea of not guilty against the formal allegation of cruelty to children. Prosecutors argued that the condition in which the infant was left outside the father's home has resulted in avoidable damage to his health.

The exact type and severity of the health issues sustained by the infant have not been officially provided. The child was still undergoing medical treatment in the hospital when the case was presented in the court. As of now, no additional medical details about the baby’s health condition has been officially made public by the authorities or the court.

The defendant was granted $3,000 bail with one or two bail guarantors. Under the terms of her bail, she is needed to report to Elizabeth Estates Police Station every Monday and Thursday by 9:00 p.m. The court also warned her that the failure to adhere to the conditions could lead to the revocation of her bail.

The case has now been deferred, with the mother set to report in the court for trial on February 2, 2027. The defendant remains released on bail as proceedings continue, having entered a plea of not guilty.

Author Profile

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

Sasha Baptiste

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

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