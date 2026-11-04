CHOGM 2026 Day 3: Leaders discuss trade, investment and climate resilience in Antigua

Meetings involving Caribbean, African and Asian leaders took place alongside discussions on trade, investment, climate resilience and sustainable development at the Commonwealth summit.

Antigua and Barbuda: The Commonwealth leaders met in a two-day format during the 28th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM 2026), being held in Antigua and Barbuda, under the theme ‘Accelerating Partnerships and Investment for a Prosperous Commonwealth.’

Rwandan President Paul Kagame, met host Prime Minister Gaston Browne on the third day of his meeting at the summit. Other meetings included discussions with Prime Ministers of the Bahamas Philip Davis, Sri Lankan Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya, St Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Godwin Friday and Eswatini Prime Minister Russell Mmiso Dlamini.

India’s External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar also travelled to Antigua and Barbuda. He was welcomed to the airport by Foreign Affairs Minister Everly Chet Greene and Tourism and Civil Aviation Minister Charles Fernandes.

King Charles addressed the opening ceremony on November 3, reflecting on addressing the wrongs of the past as he noted, “We cannot change the actions of those who came before us. We can, however, learn from the past.”

The Caribbean leaders also met the Prime Minister of Canada, Mark Carney. The CARICOM Heads of Governments met with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on November 3, at a breakfast meeting.

Foreign Minister Sean Sobers represented Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar as she could not attend due to catching the flu.

This meeting was organised by the office of Carney to generate momentum for the revitalised Canada-CARICOM Strategic Partnership. He met with leaders from 56 nations to drive common priorities.

The Commonwealth Secretariat says the official discussions opened with a fresh focus around trade and investment opportunities for member states.

It said Commonwealth Foreign Ministers reaffirmed their commitment to advancing common interests. Ministers from Small States called for increased partnerships and investment to create resilient economies.

It also noted the launch of its new State of the Commonwealth Report, which emphasises democratic, economic and environmental resilience.

The opening ceremony on November 3 also featured the remarks by Deputy Prime Minister Mulipola Anarosa Ale-Molio’o from Samoa, the outgoing Chair-in-Office. She handed over the chairmanship to Antigua and Barbuda .

Saint Lucia’s Office of the Press Secretary said Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre led Saint Lucia’s delegation between November 1 to 4.

The office noted that the discussions are expected to cover trade, investment, climate resilience, sustainable development and reparations. Minister Shawn Edward is acting as Prime Minister during the period.

Antigua and Barbuda has been the smallest nation to host a CHOGM. The meeting concludes on November 4.