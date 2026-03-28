Woman dies after ingesting toxic substance in Trinidad and Tobago

She was taken to hospital after consuming a poisonous substance at her home in Rousillac but later died while receiving treatment, police said.

Trinidad and Tobago: A 52-year old woman was reported dead after she consumed a toxic substance in her home in Rousillac. The deceased has been identified as Ester Manson-Solomon, of Grant Road.

Police officers from la Brea Police Station said that they received a report from a doctor from Point Fortin Hospital at around 4:00 am, on Tuesday, March 24, 2026. The doctor told them that Manson-Solomon was brought to the hospital after she ingested something poisonous.

She was reported to be in stable condition at that time. The doctor also said that they are preparing to transport her to the San Fernando General Hospital for further treatment.

Later, a police officer went to the San Fernando General Hospital to investigate the case, where he was told that the woman died at around 8:15 a.m. while receiving treatment.

During the investigation, it was found that the woman had died the previous afternoon at her home. She was first seen by one of her relatives, who found her lying on the bedroom floor after vomiting. Her relative also found a partial bottle of herbicide.

She was rushed to the Point Fortin Hospital, where the medical professionals tried their best efforts before she was transferred. The police went to her house with Crime Scene Investigators.

They went over the entire scene and collected photos, fingerprints, and evidence. No useful fingerprint was recovered from the scene. They collected the bottle for further analysis, which had “Eliminator Herbicide” written on it.

The relative told the police that the woman was suffering from depression and low blood pressure. Her body has been taken to San Fernando Mortuary for post-mortem. Investigation into the case remains active.