TTDF civilian employee shot dead in Morvant after fake Facebook vehicle sale lure

Police report that around 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, a man was found shot and lying on the roadway at Upper 9th Avenue, Malick.

Trinidad and Tobago: A 56-year-old civilian employee of the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force (TTDF), named Steve Anthony, was shot in Malick, Morvant, on Tuesday morning, October 21. It is being said that when police reached the place he was alive but later succumbed to his injuries at 10:16 a.m after being rushed to the hospital.

According to police reports, around 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, the officers on mobile patrol in Morvant got notified about the incident that a man was shot and lying on the roadway at Upper 9th Avenue, Malick.

Further, the reports stated that when police officials arrived at the scene, they found Anthony of Upper Belmont Valley Road, Belmont, lying on the western side of the road covered in blood. Upon checking him closely, officers realised that he was still alive and showing signs of life. He was immediately rushed to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex (EWMSC) in a marked police vehicle.

Upon arrival, the medical staff assessed his condition and attempted to save his life, but their efforts were unsuccessful, and he was pronounced dead at 10:16 a.m.

Authorities stated that after the incident the officers immediately processed the scene and with that the investigators also recovered two spent 9mm shell casings from the scene.

Along with that they also stated that the white Toyota 101 Corolla (PAY 7480) of Steve Anthony was recovered and was towed to the Special Evidence Recovery Unit for processing.

The investigation further revealed that around 9:30 a.m., Anthony and another man went to the area of Morvant, to look at a vehicle that had been advertised for sale on one of the social media platforms “Facebook”.

However, when they arrived, their car was allegedly blocked by two masked men who were armed and after blocking the vehicle they started demanding money from the victim.

Immediately after that Anthony attempted to reverse his vehicle, and crashed it into a nearby embankment. Upon noticing that one of the suspects opened the fire and hit Anthony but the other man somehow managed to escape the scene and immediately reported it to the officials.

Officers assigned to the Region 2 Homicide Bureau are continuing investigations into the fatal shooting and are also gathering all the evidence related to the matter. The officers are also trying to locate the suspects to arrest them.