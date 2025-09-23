Trinidad and Tobago: 69-year-old Morvant man drowns during outing at Williams Bay

According to sources, he was at Williams Bay Boardwalk on the afternoon of September 21 with two friends, enjoying a swim.

Trinidad and Tobago: A day of leisure turned tragic, as 69-year-old Anderson Smith of Poinsettia Drive, Coconut Drive, Morvant drowned during an outing at Williams Bay, Chaguaramas, on Sunday.

According to sources Smith was out on the afternoon of September 21 with his two friends bathing at Williams Bay Boardwalk. Where they had also been drinking alcohol before entering the water to bathe.

It is reported that Smith took a couple of laps going in and out of the water to drink alcohol with the last time being around 12:30.

Reportedly minutes later other bathers in the water alerted his two friends that something was wrong as Smith was unresponsive in the water.

They quickly pulled out Smith’s body from the water and proceeded to alert the two lifeguards identified as Mukesh Johan and Austin Daniel that were present at the scene. The two lifeguards quickly administered CPR on Smith but despite all their efforts Smith still remained unresponsive.

The police were soon contacted and soon CPL Antoine and PC Sookoo of the Carenage Police Station arrived at the scene around 1:55 and interviewed the witnesses while Smith was taken by the paramedics and transported to the St. James Health Facility, where he tragically passed away and was pronounced dead at 2:35 p.m.

Through the police’s interview all the witnesses provided a consistent account proving that no foul play had been done although an autopsy is yet to be conducted.

Citizens of Trinidad and Tobago have taken to Facebook to express their condolences with one user writing, “Rip my sincere condolences.”