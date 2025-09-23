Trinidad and Tobago: 69-year-old Morvant man drowns during outing at Williams Bay
According to sources, he was at Williams Bay Boardwalk on the afternoon of September 21 with two friends, enjoying a swim.
Written by WIC News News Desk
Published
Updated
Trinidad and Tobago: A day of leisure turned tragic, as 69-year-old Anderson Smith of Poinsettia Drive, Coconut Drive, Morvant drowned during an outing at Williams Bay, Chaguaramas, on Sunday.
According to sources Smith was out on the afternoon of September 21 with his two friends bathing at Williams Bay Boardwalk. Where they had also been drinking alcohol before entering the water to bathe.
It is reported that Smith took a couple of laps going in and out of the water to drink alcohol with the last time being around 12:30.
Reportedly minutes later other bathers in the water alerted his two friends that something was wrong as Smith was unresponsive in the water.
They quickly pulled out Smith’s body from the water and proceeded to alert the two lifeguards identified as Mukesh Johan and Austin Daniel that were present at the scene. The two lifeguards quickly administered CPR on Smith but despite all their efforts Smith still remained unresponsive.
The police were soon contacted and soon CPL Antoine and PC Sookoo of the Carenage Police Station arrived at the scene around 1:55 and interviewed the witnesses while Smith was taken by the paramedics and transported to the St. James Health Facility, where he tragically passed away and was pronounced dead at 2:35 p.m.
Through the police’s interview all the witnesses provided a consistent account proving that no foul play had been done although an autopsy is yet to be conducted.
Citizens of Trinidad and Tobago have taken to Facebook to express their condolences with one user writing, “Rip my sincere condolences.”
Author Profile
The WIC News News Desk delivers timely and reliable coverage of stories from across the globe. From breaking developments to in-depth reports, the desk provides readers with balanced perspectives on politics, business, culture, technology, and world affairs. Its role is to ensure audiences have access to credible information on issues shaping both regional and international landscapes.
Latest
- Jamaica: Teen dies in suspected drowning at Bikini Beach, Po...
-
Trinidad and Tobago: 69-year-old Morvant man drowns during o...
-
Belize: J'ouvert celebration turns tragic as man dies in roa...
-
Trinidad: Domestic dispute in San Juan escalates into violen...
-
Venezuela’s Military to move closer to Trinidad and Tobago’s...