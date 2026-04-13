Trinidad: Victim escapes kidnappers, reaches Arouca police; suspect arrested

A man from La Horquetta has told police he escaped his alleged kidnappers after disarming one of them and fleeing from a forested area.

Trinidad and Tobago: A man from La Horquetta was kidnapped from his home last week, later managed to steal a gun and escape from his captors. He arrived at the Arouca Police Station at around 11:00 am on Sunday, April 12, 2026 with a gun.

The victim told the police that he was kidnapped while he was playing cards with some of the people he knew. He said that as soon as the game ended he was kidnapped and forcibly taken to a forest at Bertie Hill. After a while, he took an opportunity, stole a gun from one of his abductors and escaped.

The police officers from Arouca Police Station and the North Central Division Task Force began an investigation into the case and searched the crime scene. They arrested a suspect, in his twenties, in connection to the kidnapping.

The Trinidad and Tobago Police service (TTPS) shared that they received support from its Air Support Unit in their operations. The investigation team is still trying to uncover the details of the kidnapping.

According to the authorities involved, the investigation is still ongoing, as at the moment nothing regarding the situation is clear. The suspect has been arrested and taken to a nearby station for questioning. The victim did not suffer any physical injuries during the kidnapping.

The case has divided the internet into two groups, one which supports the victim and the second that questions the credibility of the story he has narrated. “Ok... so the police caught u with a firearm and that's ur story,” said Rommell Rivers, while Mark Lovell stated, “They really say friends does carry you (sometimes into the forest) and don't bring you back.”