Trinidad: Venezuelan woman killed after alleged stabbing, boyfriend wanted

Police believe an argument broke out after the suspect visited the victim's apartment early Saturday, where neighbours reported hearing cries for help before the woman was found critically injured.

Trinidad and Tobago: A 22-year-old Venezuelan woman died after she was allegedly stabbed by her boyfriend following his birthday celebration in Enterprise, Chaguanas on Saturday morning.

Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) identified the victim as Kelimar Jose Duran Morillo, a Venezuelan national who worked as a bartender. She lived along Ocean Drive, Goodwill Road in Enterprise, Chaguanas. The suspect is 23-year-old, while no other information is currently made public about him.

According to preliminary investigations, Morillo and her partner had been in an on-and-off relationship for about three years. They attended his birthday celebration at his parent’s home in Endeavour on Friday night.

Police said that Morillo left the party at around 1:50 am on Saturday to return to her apartment as she was scheduled to work later that morning. Investigators believe that her partner arrived at the apartment a little over an hour later.

An argument broke out between them inside the apartment. Neighbors told the police that they heard Morillo plead “Don’t kill me” which was followed by cries of “Help me!” Concerned residents rushed to the apartment and found her seriously injured and bleeding inside her room.

Morillo was taken to the Chaguanas Health Facility in a taxi for emergency medical treatment. She was then transferred to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences complex for further care. Despite the efforts by medical teams, she was pronounced dead at 6:11 am.

Crime Scene Investigators went over the apartment and recovered a silver knife which may have been used in the attack. Police also said that the suspect left the apartment soon after the incident. They also said that his mother reportedly picked him and drove to an unknown location.

A manhunt is launched as police are still continuing their investigation to locate the suspect.