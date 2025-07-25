Trinidad family completes 22-state U.S. road trip in just one week

They shared that their journey took them through 22 U.S. states in six straight days, with an extra day spent in Alabama to visit family, all while travelling from Trinidad.

The family of Engel and Amanda Jones, along with their three male children aged 16, 11, and 5 embarked on a roadtrip with the mission to visit 21 states in 12 days or less but to their surprise they completed a road trip through 22 U.S. states in just one week.

Engel and Amanda Jones initially met in a library and continued their love for books and adventure travelling to 48 U.S. states and some parts of Canada in 2018 before their three children came along.

The travel led the young couple to release Engel’s global podcast, of #12minconvos face to face interviews that they conducted with nearly 350 strangers across the country

Upon having their three children they decided to share the experience and show their children that books like dreams can take them everywhere. Amanda narrated that the trip across the states is not just for mere travel but it is a mission rooted in purpose.

Aiming to deepen the bond within the family and provide meaningful experiences for their children.

The couple has crafted an educational itinerary for their children in order to spark curiosity and deepen their understanding of the world.

The itinerary for the road trip includes visits to historical sites, libraries, and museums that are located across America. Some of the key stops that the Jones have made on their trip include the Savannah Public Library (Georgia), Library of Congress (Washington, D.C.), North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences.

With Amanda Jones documenting the trip for their YouTube channel, Family Faith In Action. The series of the short documentary-styled videos include daily highlights, interviews and personal reflections, all narrated by Amanda Jones with educational and inspirational messages also embedded in them.