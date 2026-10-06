2026-10-06 14:47:27
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Trinidad: Driver dies after car plunges into Cunupia River, two injured

Joel Farfan, 32, died after a red Nissan Note crashed through a roadside barrier and plunged into the Cunupia River, while two passengers were taken to hospital for treatment.

Written by Sasha Baptiste

Published

Updated

Trinidad and Tobago: A woman of Spanish descent has been reported missing following the car crash that plunged the car into a river in Cunupia, Trinidad and Tobago on Sunday, October 4, 2026. The driver of the vehicle has been reported dead.

The driver was identified as 32-year-old Joel Farfan of Mt. Pleasant, Arima. He was killed after suffering the injuries. The red Nissan Note, registration PEL 8295, veered off the road and plunged into a stream at about 7 a.m. near Mohan’s Gas Station on the Southern Main Road, Cunupia.

Following the collision, the woman was missing while the male passenger, 33-year-old King Harrison, was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

It added that when the officers arrived at the scene, they found a portion of the bridge’s railing knocked down. The car was under the bridge, completely underwater except for its hood.

A man, who they believed to be one of the car’s occupants, was on a concrete platform several feet away from the car, being helped to the bank by people who had witnessed the accident.

They further said that an eyewitness told police the car had pulled out of the gas station after refuelling and was traveling north on the Southern Main Road when the driver lost control of the car. It veered to the left and crashed through the railing before plunging into the stream.

Those inside the vehicle were taken by ambulance to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope, where Farfan was declared dead while Harrison was treated for minor injuries.

The incident has raised serious concerns among the residents as a user commented, “So sad to hear about this. My prayer for the family of Joel, and I be hope the missing woman is found safe. If yuh have info about her identity or whereabouts please contact the police. and Please be safe on the roads everyone.”

Another user commented, “Lord, this one sad bad. Prayers for Joel Farfan family, and I hoping the lady find safe.”

Police said they are continuing efforts to establish the woman's identity and whereabouts.

Author Profile

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

Sasha Baptiste

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

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