2025-08-29 01:29:09
Live Updates

CPL 2025: Live Cricket Score – Patriots Set 178-Run Target for Kings

The Saint Lucia Kings will match up against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots. WIC News will report live from Daren Sammy Stadium, tonight.

2025-08-29 01:19:27

Saint Lucia: The Caribbean Premier League 2025 is set to host its fifteenth match between the defending champions, Saint Lucia Kings and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots. The tonight's match will be played at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, Saint Lucia.

CPL 2025 15th Match Squads:

Saint Lucia Kings: Tim Seifert(w), Johnson Charles, Ackeem Auguste, Roston Chase, Tim David, Aaron Jones, David Wiese(c), Khary Pierre, Keon Gaston, Tabraiz Shamsi, Oshane Thomas, Javelle Glenn, Delano Potgieter, Alzarri Joseph, Matthew Forde, Sadrack Descarte, Johann Jeremiah

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots: Evin Lewis, Andre Fletcher, Rilee Rossouw, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder(c), Navian Bidaisee, Abbas Afridi, Naseem Shah, Ashmead Nedd, Waqar Salamkheil, Mohammad Nawaz, Jyd Goolie, Jeremiah Louis, Alick Athanaze, Dominic Drakes, Leniko Boucher, Mikyle Louis

Latest Updates

Kofi Nelson

August 29, 2025 at 1:19 AM

CPL 2025 15th Match Live: Kings 64/0 After 5 Overs, Openers on Fire

The Saint Lucia Kings continue their explosive start in the chase of 178 as they reached 64/0 after 5 overs. Tim Seifert smashed two sixes and a four, while Johnson Charles added another boundary to bring up a 50-run partnership.

The Kings now need 114 runs from 90 balls, with both openers in full control and the Patriots struggling to find a breakthrough.

Kofi Nelson

August 29, 2025 at 1:11 AM

CPL 2025 15th Match Live: Kings 36/0 After 3 Overs in Chase of 178

The Saint Lucia Kings are off to a flying start in their chase of 178 as they reached 36 without loss after 3 overs. Openers Tim Seifert and Johnson Charles have given their side the perfect platform as they are scoring freely against the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots bowlers.

The Kings now need 142 runs from 102 balls to win, with both openers looking in good touch.

Kofi Nelson

August 29, 2025 at 12:40 AM

CPL 2025 15th Match Live: Patriots Set 178-Run Target for Kings

The St Kitts and Nevis Patriots have finished their innings at 177/3 in 20 overs against the Saint Lucia Kings. The final over stretched to 9 balls as it was marked by two wides and one no-ball.

A solid partnership between Mohammad Rizwan and Kyle Mayers, followed by late contributions from Jason Holder, powered the Patriots to a competitive total. The Kings will now need 178 runs to win this clash in CPL 2025.

Stay tuned with WIC News for live updates on the chase.

Kofi Nelson

August 29, 2025 at 12:27 AM

CPL 2025 15th Match Live: Patriots 157/3 After 18 Overs

The St Kitts and Nevis Patriots are 157/3 at the end of 18 overs against the Saint Lucia Kings. With Mohammad Rizwan set and Jason Holder at the crease, the Patriots are well placed to push the total further in the last two overs.

The on-air announcer are suggesting that a strong finish here could take them past 170, giving their bowlers a solid target to defend.

Kofi Nelson

August 29, 2025 at 12:25 AM

CPL 2025 15th Match Live: Mayers Falls in 17th Over, Patriots 3 Down

The St Kitts and Nevis Patriots lose a key wicket in the 17th over as Kyle Mayers departs after playing a steady knock. Jason Holder has now joined Mohammad Rizwan at the crease as the Patriots look to finish strongly in the last four overs.

With wickets in hand and Rizwan set, the Patriots will aim to push past 160 against the Saint Lucia Kings.

Kofi Nelson

August 29, 2025 at 12:06 AM

CPL 2025 15th Match Live: Patriots 114/2 After 14 Overs

A big 14th over for the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots as they smash two sixes and one four, along with 3 wides. The over has lifted their total to 114/2 against the Saint Lucia Kings. as just 36 balls are remaining to end the first innings of CPL 2025 15th match.

The partnership between Kyle Mayers and Mohammad Rizwan is starting to accelerate at the right time, giving the Patriots momentum heading into the final six overs.

Kofi Nelson

August 28, 2025 at 11:58 PM

CPL 2025 15th Match Live: Patriots 92/2 After 13 Overs

The St Kitts and Nevis Patriots are 92/2 after 13 overs against the Saint Lucia Kings. Kyle Mayers and Mohammad Rizwan continue to build a steady partnership in the middle, keeping the innings stable after early wickets.

With 7 overs remaining, the Patriots will look to shift gears soon and post a challenging total for the Kings.

Kofi Nelson

August 28, 2025 at 11:46 PM

CPL 2025 15th Match Live: Patriots 75/2 After 10 Overs

At the halfway mark, the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots are 75/2 against the Saint Lucia Kings. Kyle Mayers and Mohammad Rizwan are at the crease and they will work to rebuild the innings after the dismissal of Andre Fletcher in the 9th over.

With 10 overs left, the Patriots will be aiming to accelerate in the middle phase and push towards a competitive total.

Kofi Nelson

August 28, 2025 at 11:37 PM

CPL 2025 15th Match Live: Fletcher Out for 37, Patriots 69/2 in 9th Over

The St Kitts and Nevis Patriots lose their second wicket as Andre Fletcher is dismissed for 37 runs and it was caught by Johnson Charles in the 9th over. "Shamsi strikes on his first delivery and Fletcher departs," said the on-air announcer on this big wicket for Kings.

The Patriots are now 69/2, with their openers back in the pavilion. The middle order, led by Mohammad Rizwan, will need to take charge to keep the innings on track against the Saint Lucia Kings.

Kofi Nelson

August 28, 2025 at 11:29 PM

CPL 2025 15th Match Live: Patriots 57/1 After Powerplay, Rizwan Starts With a Six

The St Kitts and Nevis Patriots finish the powerplay at 57/1 against the Saint Lucia Kings. After the dismissal of Evin Lewis, Mohammad Rizwan walked in and immediately made his mark by smashing a six first up.

With a solid base set in the first six overs, the Patriots will now look to build steadily through the middle overs and push towards a strong total.

Kofi Nelson

August 28, 2025 at 11:26 PM

CPL 2025 15th Match Live: Lewis Falls for 18, Patriots 1 Down in 6th Over

The St Kitts and Nevis Patriots lose their first wicket as Evin Lewis is dismissed for 18 runs. The ball was caught very easily by David Wiese at 5.3 overs.

The Patriots are now 1 down after a positive start and are sitting at the end of the powerplay with a good scoring rate against the Saint Lucia Kings. Joining the crease with Andre Fletcher is right handed batsman Mohammad Rizwan.

Kofi Nelson

August 28, 2025 at 11:23 PM

CPL 2025 15th Match Live: Patriots 46/0 After 5 Overs

The St Kitts and Nevis Patriots are building momentum in the powerplay by reaching 46/0 after 5 overs against the Saint Lucia Kings. Evin Lewis provided the boost with two boundaries in the 5th over and keeping the scoreboard ticking at a healthy rate.

With wickets intact, the Patriots are setting themselves up for a strong total in this crucial clash.

Kofi Nelson

August 28, 2025 at 11:13 PM

CPL 2025 15th Match Live: Patriots 17/0 After 3 Overs

The St Kitts and Nevis Patriots are off to a steady start, reaching 17 without loss after 3 overs against the Saint Lucia Kings. The openers Evin Lewis and Andre Fletcher are looking to settle in and build a platform after being put in to bat.

The Kings’ bowlers have kept things tight so far with Keon Gaston on the pitch but the Patriots will aim to accelerate as the powerplay progresses.

Kofi Nelson

August 28, 2025 at 11:08 PM

CPL 2025 15th Match Live: Saint Lucia Kings Opt to Bowl Against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots

In the 15th match of the Caribbean Premier League 2025, the Saint Lucia Kings have won the toss and chosen to bowl first against the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots. The Kings will look to make early inroads with the ball and restrict the Patriots, while the Patriots aim to set a strong total to put pressure on their opponents. With both teams eager to climb the table, this clash promises plenty of action.

Stay tuned with WIC News for live updates.

Kofi Nelson

