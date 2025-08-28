CPL 2025: Live Cricket Score – Patriots Set 178-Run Target for Kings

The Saint Lucia Kings will match up against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots. WIC News will report live from Daren Sammy Stadium, tonight.

Saint Lucia: The Caribbean Premier League 2025 is set to host its fifteenth match between the defending champions, Saint Lucia Kings and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots. The tonight's match will be played at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, Saint Lucia.





CPL 2025 15th Match Squads:

Saint Lucia Kings: Tim Seifert(w), Johnson Charles, Ackeem Auguste, Roston Chase, Tim David, Aaron Jones, David Wiese(c), Khary Pierre, Keon Gaston, Tabraiz Shamsi, Oshane Thomas, Javelle Glenn, Delano Potgieter, Alzarri Joseph, Matthew Forde, Sadrack Descarte, Johann Jeremiah

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots: Evin Lewis, Andre Fletcher, Rilee Rossouw, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder(c), Navian Bidaisee, Abbas Afridi, Naseem Shah, Ashmead Nedd, Waqar Salamkheil, Mohammad Nawaz, Jyd Goolie, Jeremiah Louis, Alick Athanaze, Dominic Drakes, Leniko Boucher, Mikyle Louis