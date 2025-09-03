Trinidad and Tobago: Two brothers charged in connection to death of 65-year-old woman in Cunupia

Police confirmed that charges were approved by the Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions, with the two brothers arrested on August 26 and set to appear in court on September 2.

Trinidad and Tobago: Two brothers from Cunupia have been charged, in connection with the death of 65-year old Susan St. Louis. The incident occurred right outside Sauce Doubles in Warrenville, Cunupia and has left the community in shock.

The accused have been identified as Kevin and Jessie Boodoo. They have been charged with manslaughter in the shooting death of a St. Louis. Moreover, the two brothers will face charges of wounding her son, who is a police officer, and another male relative.

Police investigation reveals shocking details

Police said that the Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions (South) gave approval for charges to be filed over the weekend. The brothers were arrested on Tuesday, August 26, 2025 in Chaguanas. Reports say that they tried to turn themselves in with the help of an attorney. They are scheduled to appear in front of a Master of the High Court on Tuesday, September 2, 2025.

Investigators confirmed that CCTV surveillance had recorded the entire incident. The footage reportedly shows the Boodoo brothers starting the confrontation. In the heat of the fight, the prison officer was stabbed. While under attack, he pulled out his licensed firearm. He fired two shots , aiming one at the attacker and the other during a struggle to prevent his gun from being taken.

At the same time, Susan St. Louis had just got out of a nearby maxi taxi. One of the bullets struck her and she died on the spot. The police report confirmed that the prison officer only used his weapon as a last resort.

Later, Jessie Boodoo claimed that his brother Kevin stabbed the officer and accused the officer of firing wildly. However, police stated that only two shots were fired. Also the CCTV footage supported the officer’s statement.

This is not Kevin Boodoo’s first encounter with the law. In 2010, he was found guilty of a felony which resulted in the death of 25-year old Chunilal Maharaj outside a mini mart in Cunupia. He spent almost 13 years in jail before being released in 2023 after a plea deal with the DPP.

After the Sauce Doubles incident, the Boodoo brothers left a rented out white Nissan Tiida at the scene. The prison officer was released from custody the next day after CCTV evidence confirmed he acted in self-defense. Police continue to investigate the confrontation of the brothers, which led to the death of Susan St. Louis.