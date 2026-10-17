Trinidad and Tobago: Mother, daughter die in Malick house fire as Police probe suspected homicide

Police are investigating the deaths of Rosanna Ramlal and her teenage daughter, Elena, following a house fire in Malick, Barataria, on October 16.

Trinidad and Tobago: Police and fire officers are investigating a suspected double murder after a house fire in Malick on Friday, October 16, 2026, which claimed the lives of a woman and her teenage daughter.

The fire broke out at the residence on 7th Avenue shortly after midday. The woman has been identified as Rosanna Ramlal, a doubles vendor, and her daughter named Elena.

According to the reports, the fire was allegedly started by a close male relative and quickly spread throughout the house. Ramlal’s husband is the owner of Fats Doubles situated on Maraval Road, in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago.

Police and fire officers were still present at the scene on Friday afternoon. The case is currently being considered as a suspected double homicide.

The incident has raised serious concerns among the residents as a user commented, “The 19-year-old that killed both his mother and sister by lighting them on fire. Yeah, bring back medieval punishments.”

Another user commented, “Heartbreaking news from Malick. Our thoughts are with the family and everyone in the community who knew Rosanna and Elena. Police are still investigating and nothing has been officially confirmed, so we hope answers come soon and the family receives the support and comfort they need during this painful time.”

The details surrounding the alleged killing and the circumstances of the fire that led to fatalities have not been confirmed yet and no arrests have been reported so far.

Further investigations into the matter are currently underway as the officials are working to identify the circumstances concerning the incident.