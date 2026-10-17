Belize: Two men shot dead near wake in Cotton Tree Village, two detained

Two men, Fernando Jones, 27, and Esau Perez, 21, were fatally shot near a wake in Cotton Tree Village, Belize, on October 16.

Belize: Two men were fatally shot during the early hours of Friday, October 16, 2026, in a shooting incident in the vicinity of a wake in Cotton Tree Village, Cayo District, Belize. The two men are identified as 27-year-old Fernando Jones and 21-year-old Esau Perez.

The two individuals of interest have been taken into custody by the police for the investigation purpose for establishing the alleged conflict and the circumstances surrounding the shooting incident.

Based on the information provided by an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Stacy Smith, during the time when officers were patrolling they heard gunshots at around 3:57 a.m. and immediately reached the incident site.

According to the local reports available, after responding to the site, officers found two men with gunshot injuries and dead at the site.

According to the investigators Jones was the intended victim of the attack, Smith stated that a man equipped with a weapon appeared during the time when Jones was leaving the wake and fired multiple shots at him.

The gunman then reportedly opened fire towards Perez while escaping, causing his death from the injuries sustained. As of now, police have not officially identified any suspects in association with the killing, whereas the men detained have not been officially charged with the killings, which is subject to the ongoing investigation.

Police have also admitted the lapse in maintaining security and patrol operations during the night of an incident. Smith stated that Commissioner of Police Dr. Richard Rosado assessed the operation and found a shortcoming, prompting plans for modification and accountability measures.

A patrol has now been appointed to Cotton Tree as the officials have identified an additional risk of violence in the region. The investigation is still ongoing as of October 17, 2026. The police have not officially charged two men detained in relation to the killing.

Further information regarding the circumstances surrounding the incident, the motive behind the shooting and whether it was gang violence, remains subject to the ongoing investigation.