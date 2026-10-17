2026-10-17 16:33:38
Facebook Instagram X Mail

Belize: Two men shot dead near wake in Cotton Tree Village, two detained

Two men, Fernando Jones, 27, and Esau Perez, 21, were fatally shot near a wake in Cotton Tree Village, Belize, on October 16.

Written by Sasha Baptiste

Published

Updated

Belize: Two men were fatally shot during the early hours of Friday, October 16, 2026, in a shooting incident in the vicinity of a wake in Cotton Tree Village, Cayo District, Belize. The two men are identified as 27-year-old Fernando Jones and 21-year-old Esau Perez.

The two individuals of interest have been taken into custody by the police for the investigation purpose for establishing the alleged conflict and the circumstances surrounding the shooting incident.

Based on the information provided by an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Stacy Smith, during the time when officers were patrolling they heard gunshots at around 3:57 a.m. and immediately reached the incident site.

According to the local reports available, after responding to the site, officers found two men with gunshot injuries and dead at the site.

According to the investigators Jones was the intended victim of the attack, Smith stated that a man equipped with a weapon appeared during the time when Jones was leaving the wake and fired multiple shots at him.

The gunman then reportedly opened fire towards Perez while escaping, causing his death from the injuries sustained. As of now, police have not officially identified any suspects in association with the killing, whereas the men detained have not been officially charged with the killings, which is subject to the ongoing investigation.

Police have also admitted the lapse in maintaining security and patrol operations during the night of an incident. Smith stated that Commissioner of Police Dr. Richard Rosado assessed the operation and found a shortcoming, prompting plans for modification and accountability measures.

A patrol has now been appointed to Cotton Tree as the officials have identified an additional risk of violence in the region. The investigation is still ongoing as of October 17, 2026. The police have not officially charged two men detained in relation to the killing.

Further information regarding the circumstances surrounding the incident, the motive behind the shooting and whether it was gang violence, remains subject to the ongoing investigation.

Author Profile

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

Sasha Baptiste

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

At least 154 people are still missing. More than 1,400 people were injured
Uncategorised

Indonesian tsunami death toll reaches 429, rescuers use drones

2018-12-26 01:55:35

The NGO Coalition comprising of St. Kitts Christian Council, St. Kitts Evangelical Association and St. Kitts Nevis Chamber of Industry and Commerce, has written to out-going PM Timothy Harris. While the Coalition recognized that Harris asked it very late to observe the June 5, 2020 General Election, it rejected to undertake this task alone.
Uncategorised

NGO coalition asks government to uphold standards, health protocols for J...

2020-05-29 10:53:13

The Caribbean Premier League confirmed the full list of players from around the world who will be part of this seasons tournaments.
Uncategorised

Caribbean Premier League announces full-list of players

2021-05-29 11:53:41

These funds are all aimed at providing assistance to Grenada, Jamaica and St Vincent and the Grenadines.
Caribbean

Canada to provide over $1M to hurricane-hit islands in Caribbean

2024-07-11 10:26:00

“This Flash Flood Watch was issued at 6 am today Tuesday, September 10th 2024 and will be updated at 12 Noon or sooner if conditions warrant,” outlined the office.
Barbados

Flash flood watch issued for Barbados, heavy rainfall expected

2024-09-10 09:02:44

With these flights arriving simultaneously at Argyle International Airport, the passengers from Miami, New York and Charlotte got the chance to connect directly to the paradise
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

SVG welcomes history, 3 American Airlines flights from three major cities...

2024-12-09 12:31:35

16-year-old Jadene Gayle, found dead wrapped in a blue trapline, has been identified, with a man in custody in connection to her death.
Jamaica

Jamaica: Pregnant female found murdered identified as 16-year-old Jadene...

2025-01-09 13:22:40

As Guyana prepares for its upcoming elections, the violent altercation between WIN Party activist Bryan Max and Guyanese critic has only intensified public debate and has added fresh tension to an already heated political season.
Guyana

Guyana: WIN Party activist Bryan Max brutally assaulted by talk show host...

2025-08-24 16:00:24