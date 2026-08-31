Trinidad: 49-year-old woman dies after being shot in head at Dundonald Hill

Mirissia Weekes, 49, died after sustaining a gunshot wound to the head in St James, Port of Spain, with police continuing their investigation into the incident.

Trinidad and Tobago: A 49-year-old woman was reported dead on Friday, August 28, 2026, after she sustained fatal gunshot wounds around the vicinity of Fort Dundonald Villas.

The woman has been identified as Mirissia Weekes, a resident of 213A Dundonald Hill, located in St. James, Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago.

According to the reports, Weekes was discovered by a neighbour with a gunshot wound to her head, who transported her to the St James Medical Complex. From there, she was later transferred to the Port of Spain General Hospital (POSGH), where she was reported dead at approximately 5:45 p.m.

The police officers noted that, on Friday, around 3:10 p.m, the officers were alerted about a shooting in progress around the vicinity of Fort Dundonald Villas, along Dundonald Hill, St James, Port of Spain.

As the officers reported to the scene, they were led to a pathway, which they alleged to be the scene of the crime. The officers noted that the scene was processed and the area was blocked.

As per the reports, the investigators recovered six spent shells and five live rounds of 9mm ammunition from the scene.

As Investigations continues, the investigators reported that the inquiries have revealed that a suspect known as “Mannie”, who is believed to be around 37-years-old, was allegedly shooting in the direction of the passersby.

He has been detained by the police officers as PC Hosein is leading and overseeing the investigations.

The incident has triggered fear and sadness among the nation as people have shared their concerns and condolences for Weekes’ family through social media.

A user commented, “Injustice often happens not because people don't know what is right, but because they have the power to do wrong without consequences. RIP Sis.”

Another user commented, “Innocent bystander..she really didn't deserve this. This is a mother who went all out for her children. They are really traumatised and still looking for mummy to come back home...hmn. They need our love, prayers comfort and support at this time- please think about them first and not politics...please.”

Further investigations concerning the circumstances of the incident are underway as the suspect remains detained.