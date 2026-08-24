Tobago: Body of 45-year-old man found floating near Nylon Pool

Reef-tour operators spotted the body in coastal waters near Nylon Pool on Sunday before lifeguards recovered it and police launched an investigation into the man’s death.

Tobago: A dead body of a 45-year-old man, has been discovered from off the shores in Tobago on Sunday, August, 23, as observed floating around the Nylon Pool locality around noon, the deceased is identified as Ravi Seelochan. The matter is under investigation by the police, while the conditions regarding his death are not yet verified.

Based on the available information, persons aboard reef-tour boats spotted the body in the coastal waters and notified a lifeguard team deployed at the Pigeon Point. A lifeguard eventually went to recover the body, bringing the body to the Pigeon Point Beach .

Seelochan was apparently identified by his brother, Sunil Seelochan. Seelochan was living with his former in-laws at Store Bay Local Road in Tobago and was a father of four children.

According to the reports, the last time Seelochan was spotted and appeared intoxicated during socialising at No Man’s Land on Saturday, the day earlier the body was retrieved.

Seelochan's former mother-in-law Pamela Kissoon stated that he was a peaceful and dignified person and he was residing with the family because he could not manage to rent any accommodation.

Later on the police ordered the removal of the dead body to Scarborough Mortuary , where an autopsy of the body is expected to be conducted as a part of the investigation, for determining the reason and circumstances surrounding his death.

Police are expected to reveal further information regarding the incident, where an autopsy is a major centre of attention of the case. The death has left people devastated with the discovery of the body in certain condition.

The incident has gained attention because the body recovered in waters commonly visited by reef-tour operators near the Nylon Pool and Pigeon Point location. Police are yet to confirm any criminal involvement in the case.