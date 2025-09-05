Saint Lucia welcomes Carnival Conquest as 2025-26 cruise season officially kicks off 

The Ministry of Tourism and partners hosted an onboard ceremony to welcome the cruise, exchanging tokens of appreciation with the captain and crew.

Saint Lucia: The cruise season in Saint Lucia has officially kicked off with the arrival of Carnival Conquest earlier this week. The adult only cruise ship arrived on its maiden call to the island nation and brought a total of 3,756 passengers, giving a major boost to the tourism industry.

While sharing the glimpses on its official Facebook account, the Ministry of Tourism of Saint Lucia noted, “Saint Lucia receives its first cruise ship for the 2025-2026 season, Carnival Conquest which is also its inaugural visit.”

To extend a warm welcome to the cruise and its staff, the Ministry of Tourism along with the representatives from Global Port Holdings Ltd, Invest Saint Lucia, Cox and Company hosted a brief ceremony aboard the vessel during which token of appreciations were exchanged with the captain and the staff.

Meanwhile, hundreds and thousands of cruise passengers explored the various local offerings while the ship was docked in Saint Lucia. Some of them also went to scheduled tours and excursions, visiting the various tourist hotspots Islandwide.

One of the cruise passengers named Robert Cooper also took to Facebook to share glimpses of his time in the island. Cooper said, “Vacation time with Marla Cooper Caribbean cruise on Carnival Conquest. First port stop, St Lucia. Thanks to our awesome tour guides Anthony and Miguel Sunrise Safari tours.”

Another passenger Ruby Dykes said, “Today we are on the amazing island of Saint Lucia. It is a beautiful day.”

The Carnival Conquest cruise is on a 12-day sailing route with Saint Lucia being its first stop from Miami. After Saint Lucia, the cruise is scheduled to head up the islands to Martinique, Barbados, Dominica and Antigua before it heads back to Miami.

The cruise is set to make another call to Castries Harbour, Saint Lucia in January 2026. With the arrival of this cruise, the island nation is looking forward to a thriving cruise season 2025-2026.