Forbes ranks Belize among top retirement destination for Americans in 2025

Belize has earned one of the spots in the recently released list of the “Best Places to Retire Abroad in 2025” by Forbes. This spot has been secured due its lower costs of living, hospitable residency programme, and an English-speaking environment. These factors put the spotlight on the country as a more practical and affordable option for the U.S. citizens looking for places to live outside of the States.

According to the report released by Forbes, the English speaking culture of Belize is what sets it apart from other global relocation choices, as it solves the language barrier issues which many other countries have. Also, it offers lower cost of living and easy access to residency.

Belize’s Qualified Retirement Program (QRP) for permanent residency

Under Belize’s Qualified Retirement Program (QRP), Americans aged 45 and over, can gain permanent residency by showing just $2,000 USD of monthly income—approximately $24,000 annually.

Apart from QRP’s low financial bar and the island's overall hospitable culture, Belize is positioned as an attractive destination for those looking for a simple life abroad.

Forbes also reported that Belize's tropical beauty and easy going atmosphere plays a significant factor in garnering the Americans' interest to settle there. Moreover, the publication described the country’s appeal for healthcare as basic, as American citizens use private insurance or can just travel home for better treatment - a 2 hour flight from Belize City to Houston.

In addition, Belize's crime rate is generally low, with many of the country’s tourist-friendly towns remaining peaceful and safe. Forbes stated that Belize offers Americans the best package for relocation, which included simplicity, affordability, and peace of mind.

Other places included in the list are Ambergris Caye, Placencia, Caye Caulker, and Corozal, which are hotspots for relocation because of their peaceful environment and lower everyday expenses related to housing, food, and transport.