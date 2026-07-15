Julien Alfred clocks season's best 10.87 to win Budapest 100m title

The reigning Olympic champion clocked a season's best of 10.87 seconds, winning the women’s 100-metre race at the National Athletics Centre, a World Athletics Continental Tour Gold meeting.

Saint Lucia: Saint Lucian sprinter Julien Alfred continued her 2026 season with victory in the women's 100m at the Gyulai István Memorial in Budapest, Hungary, on Tuesday, July 14.

The reigning Olympic champion clocked a season's best of 10.87 seconds, winning the women’s 100-metre race at the National Athletics Centre, a World Athletics Continental Tour Gold meeting. The win came just days after Alfred claimed the 200m title at the Monaco Diamond League, where she claimed the title of the third-fastest women's 200m in history.

Jamaica's Tina Clayton finished second in Budapest in 10.97 seconds. Compatriot Brianna Lyston took the third position in 11.01 seconds. Two-time Olympic 100m gold medallist Elaine Thompson-Herah, also from Jamaica, placed fourth in 11.04 seconds.

Alfred had dropped down from the 200m to the 100m for the Budapest meeting as she entered as the favourite in a field that also included Jamaican former world champion Tina Clayton.

During an interview after the race, Alfred said she was not happy with her time but glad to be healthy.

"I'm very disappointed in the time, but I'm healthy," she said.

She further noted, "A win is a win”,"I've been going back to what I've been doing since the beginning, which is taking care of Julien.”

"I remain happy. I'm sticking to the plan and trusting myself," she added.

Saint Lucia's Prime Minister, Philip J. Pierre, congratulated Alfred in a Facebook post following the win, describing it as another outstanding victory for the sprinter.

Pierre said that Alfred continues to inspire the nation through her consistency, determination and pursuit of excellence.

The Prime Minister said the Government and people of Saint Lucia are celebrating the achievement and wished Alfred continued success for the remainder of the season.

He closed the post by telling Alfred that the nation is proud of her.

“Congratulations to Julien Alfred on another outstanding victory, winning the women’s 100m at the Gyulai István Memorial, a World Athletics Continental Tour Gold meeting, in a season’s best 10.87 seconds. Julien continues to inspire our nation through her consistency, determination and pursuit of excellence. Every race is another reminder that Saint Lucian talent can compete with, and triumph over, the very best in the world,” he added.

Alfred has emerged as one of the bests from Saint Lucian sport in recent years, following her gold medal win in the 100m at the Paris Olympics. Her performances this season, including wins in Monaco and Budapest.

Furthermore, the Gyulai István Memorial marks the final meeting of the 2026 World Athletics Continental Tour Gold calendar, one tier below the Diamond League.