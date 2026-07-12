St. Kitts Grill Fest launches first regional BBQ Competition during Restaurant Week

Grill masters from Anguilla, Barbados, Grenada and St. Kitts and Nevis will compete on July 18 in the first regional edition of St. Kitts Grill Fest, featuring five grilling categories during Restaurant Week 2026.

St. Kitts and Nevis: The St. Kitts Grill Fest Regional Competition is all set to take place on Saturday, July 18, 2026, at the Frigate Bay Lawn, St. Kitts, from 1:00 PM to 9:00 PM. The event will be part of the 10th-anniversary edition of St. Kitts and Nevis Restaurant Week.

The competition this year will include participants from Anguilla, Grenada, Barbados, and St. Kitts and Nevis who will compete for a single title. Organizers have described it as a new edition to the local competition, as they also mentioned, "One Title. Five Islands. Who will take the crown?" in a promotional Facebook post.

The regional competition puts the grill masters against each other across five categories. Baby back ribs has been added as a new category for 2026, along with chicken, lobster, pork, and fish.

Organizers have also been promoting the event through a video series titled "Firing Up the Grill," with the first two episodes launched.

St. Kitts Marriott Resort and The Royal Beach Casino is the official accommodation sponsor for the St. Kitts Grill Fest 2026. The organisers noted that the sponsors’ support is “essential to bringing the experience to life and ensuring a seamless, welcoming stay behind the scenes.”

Along with the grill fest, the event will feature a kids' zone, cash bar, food and beverage vendors, local artisans, live entertainment, and giveaways.

The people are eagerly awaiting the event, with excitement building across the islands as users across Facebook are showcasing their enthusiasm, a user commented, “this gonna be super fun competition.. St. Kitts all the way.”