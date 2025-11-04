2025-11-04 13:22:07
Dominica hoists region’s tallest flag on 47th Independence Day at Cable Car construction site 

The flag now rises above the island’s lush landscape, symbolizing resilience, unity and progress.

Written by Monika Walker

Dominica: The Commonwealth of Dominica marked 47 years of Independence on November 3, 2025, with the hoisting of the region’s tallest flag at the site of the ongoing Dominica Cable Car project. The 35 metres tall flag was hoisted at Springhill estate in Laudat.

The flag now soars above the island’s lush landscape as a new emblem of resilience, unity and progress.

The monumental flag raising ceremony was held on November 3, 2025, as Dominicans across the island and the diaspora celebrated around five decades of independence under the theme of perseverance and national growth. The unveiling of the flag was a fitting tribute to the spirit of the Nature Isle.

The 35-metre flagpole, the tallest in the Caribbean region, was installed within the grounds of the Dominica Cable Car site which is a transformative tourism project poised to become one of the world’s longest cable car systems. Its placement at this iconic location reflects the connection between national pride and the island’s vision for sustainable development and global visibility.

Apart from this, Dominican across the island and beyond celebrated the Independence Day with immense happiness. The locals celebrated by participating in the National Day Observance Ceremony, flag raising ceremony and the national parade at Windsor Park Sports Stadium.

The event was addressed by Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit and attended by all the cabinet members and the families as well as hundreds and thousands of residents and visitors.

The Independence Day celebrations and the historic hoisting of the region’s tallest flag marked a proud chapter in Dominica’s journey.

Monika Walker is a senior journalist specializing in regional and international politics, offering in-depth analysis on governance, diplomacy, and key global developments. With a degree in International Journalism, she is dedicated to amplifying underrepresented voices through factual reporting. She also covers world news across every genre, providing readers with balanced and timely insights that connect the Caribbean to global conversations.

Monika Walker

