St. Kitts and Nevis: Brave Teen Kevon Woode loses seven-month battle with life

The teenager was battling with severe medical challenges since May 2024 after he sustained severe injuries while swimming in Nevis’ Pinney’s Beach.

St Kitts and Nevis: A 16-year-old teenager scummed to his prolonged illness on Sunday morning. The boy named Teen Kevon, who was also a beneficiary of the Children’s Medical Fund suffered multiple heart attacks,

The teenager was battling with severe medical challenges since May 2024 after he sustained severe injuries while swimming in Nevis’ Pinney’s Beach.

He was receiving treatment in Guyana through funds from the St Kitts and Nevis government.

The loss of the child has shocked everyone across St Kitts and Nevis as everyone had been praying for his recovery since his injury earlier this year.

Medical officers reported that Kevon suffered three heart attacks within 24 hours and while he was revived during the first two times, he did not make it during the 3rd time.

Leaders mourn death of Kevon Woode

Following the news of his death, several leaders including Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew took to Facebook to express their deepest condolences.

PM Drew said that he had a very heart wrenching conversation with the father of the child, DJ Woody.

“His son, Kevon, was a beneficiary of the Children’s Medical Fund when he was airlifted for life-saving surgery after suffering a broken neck. This morning, Kevon passed away. I take this opportunity to extend my deepest condolences to his parents, family members, friends, and the wider community,” said the PM.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr Denzil Douglas said that it will be a Christmas that several of locals will remember but not for a good reason but for the burial of a loved one.

He added that young Kevon Woode of Nevis lost the battle which he fought so bravely following the unfortunate incident at sea earlier this year.

Dr Douglas said that the general public rallied and prayed for this speedy recovery and was following all the updates through his father but it is really sad now.

Father expresses sadness over the child’s demise

Meanwhile, the father of the child who is a well-known personality across the island DJ Woody expressed his utmost sadness over the child’s death.

He noted, “7 months & 9 days of pain and suffering is over my son this is not what we wanted but god knows best. He gave you 7 months to get to know him and make your heart right. 7 months to be with all the families you have never met. 7 months for us to be the best that we can be for you and each other. We will forever cherish your memories as long as we live. I know we will never get over this lost but by gods grace everything will be okay.”

The father added that may the boy rest in peace now and added that he fought a great fight.