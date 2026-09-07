2026-09-14 03:54:51
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St. Kitts and Nevis mourns death of scholar Zidane Soleil Knight

Knight earned a Taiwan scholarship in 2022 and went on to study mechanical engineering at National Taiwan Normal University, building on a strong academic record in St. Kitts.

Written by Sasha Baptiste

Published

Updated

Basseterre: St. Kitts and Nevis is mourning for the death of Zidane Soleil Knight, a talented young scholar who was undertaking university studies in Taiwan. The Ministry of Education expressed their condolences to the parents of Soleil Knight, Mr. and Mrs. Stanley Knight, following the confirmation of her death.

Knight secured the Taiwan scholarship through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA), following which she travelled to Taiwan in 2022. She was among the eleven St. Kitts and Nevis nationals, who were selected for undertaking education at accredited universities in Taiwan during that year.

Authoritative sources from the 2022 scholarship and award programme lists Knight as one of the seven students who were awarded MOFA scholarship, whereas four other students were granted scholarships through the International Cooperation Development Fund.

Knight studied mechanical engineering at National Taiwan Normal University. She already held a strong academic record in St. Kitts before commencing her studies in university. She was honoured for her remarkable performance in the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examinations, while she was studying at Basseterre High School.

Knight’s secondary-school year records indicate that she earned  12 Grade Ones and two Grade Twos in the CSEC examinations, while some subsequent reports have mentioned a different Grade Two total. She continued to demonstrate academic excellence after secondary school.

She also gained recognition from the Department of Statistics while studying at Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College, in 2019 for achieving the best result in Applied Mathematics Unit One (Statistical Analysis) in the 2019 CAPE examinations.

Knight’s accomplishments included achievements beyond academics. In 2018, she was listed as one of St. Kitts and Nevis 25 Most Remarkable Teens. Her achievement came from the Performing Arts category, acknowledging her contribution and achievement in that field.

Her death brings an end to a remarkable academic career marked by remarkable accomplishments. She is mourned by her parents, family members and a broader community of classmates, teachers and friends who have extended condolences following her passing.

Knight’s death and her educational accomplishments are confirmed according to the official information available, wherever the cause and circumstances surrounding her death have not been disclosed officially.

Author Profile

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

Sasha Baptiste

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

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