Nevis features as filming location for Lifetime’s ‘Paradise with You’ premiering this fall 

Tourism officials say the production, supported by the Nevis Film Commission and Tourism Authority, highlights the island’s growing appeal as a sought-after Caribbean filming destination.

St. Kitts and Nevis: Nevis is set to shine on the global stage as the stunning backdrop for the upcoming romantic drama of Lifetime ‘Terry McMillan Presents: Paradise with You’. The drama is set to premiere this Fall as part of the network’s Love of a Lifetime slate.

Paradise with You has been reportedly filmed on locations across the island with the production beautifully capturing Nevis’ secluded beaches, lush landscapes, historic estates and signature Caribbean charm. The drama is starring Taye Diggs, Cynthia Bailey and Heather Hemmens with the film telling a compelling love story set against the tranquil pace of the island life bringing the essence of Nevis to audiences across North America.

According to the information by tourism officials, this project was facilitated by the Nevis Film Commission with assistance from the Nevis Tourism Authority and it marked another significant milestone in the growing presence of the island’s international film and television industry. Because of its natural beauty, rich history and warm hospitality, Nevis continues to attract filmmakers who are seeking an authentic and visually striking Caribbean setting.

With earlier productions such as Christmas in the Caribbean and A Week in Paradise, this latest film further boosts the island’s reputation as a premier filming destination. Not only this, but it also provides a huge chance to showcase the culture, landscapes and people of the island to a global audience.

Officials say the project highlights the island’s cinematic appeal and is expected to boost global visibility, tourism interest and future film opportunities as Nevis continues to position itself as a top location for international productions.

As anticipation builds ahead of the Fall premiere, Paradise with You is expected to deliver more than just a captivating storyline. It will serve as a visual invitation to travellers and will offer viewers a glimpse into the serene beauty and timeless charm of Nevis.

With global exposure through Lifetime’s wide audience reach, Nevis continues to position itself not only as a dream destination for visitors but also as a preferred choice for international film productions seeking authenticity, beauty and cultural richness.