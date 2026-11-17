The school completed the competition unbeaten after defeating Ivor Walter Primary 4-1 in the final at ET Willet Park, securing the championship title.

St. Kitts and Nevis: Charlestown Primary School were crowned champions of the 2026 Primary Schools' Football Tournament with a 4-1 win over Ivor Walter Primary School in the Grand Final at ET Willet Park on Sunday, November 15, 2026.

Charlestown finished the competition unbeaten, while Violet 0. Jeffers Nicholls Primary School secured third place. Ivor Walter Primary School claimed second place.

The tournament was sponsored by the St. Kitts-Nevis-Anguilla National Bank Limited. It began on October 9, 2026, with an opening ceremony at the same venue.

Throughout the tournament ten primary schools competed with each other.

Charlestown Primary, Ivor Walters Primary, VOJN Primary and Joycelyn Liburd Primary School reached the semi-finals after the final round of the regular season on November 4, 2026. Charlestown and Ivor Walters then booked their places in the final on November 12, 2026.

Premier Mark Brantley has congratulated Education and Sport Minister Troy Liburd and the ministry’s leadership for the success of the tournament in a Facebook post noting that football has become a major attraction on the island under the Concerned Citizen Movement (CCM) led by the government.

“Allow me a moment to congratulate Hon. Troy Liburd and the leadership of the Ministry of Education and Sport for the huge success of the Inter Primary Football Championships. Under the CCM led government, football is now a BIG DEAL in Nevis!” he wrote.

A public Facebook post shared by Shirvon Greene, after the final, congratulated the Charlestown Primary players, staff, families and supporters, and thanked coaches Royston Queeley, Kel Williams and Gene Stefan Amory Jr. It also included video from the match.

The post has drawn dozens of reactions and comments from Nevisians, with many supporters congratulating Charlestown Primary and its young players, as a user commented, “Congratulations to all the schools and young footballers who took part. A great tournament, and well done to Charlestown Primary on going unbeaten!”

“Congrats to the Tigers! Undefeated all the way, well done to the boys, the coaches and the whole orange nation 🧡” another user commented.