2026-11-16 17:54:22
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14-year-old boy dies in drowning incident while visiting family in Western Cape

Residents and family members attempted to revive the teenager after he was pulled from the water in Gouda, but their efforts were unsuccessful.

Written by Sasha Baptiste

Published

Updated

South Africa: A 14-year-old boy has been reported dead after drowning while swimming in Gouda, Western Cape. The boy has been identified as Marshlin Swartz, who was travelling to Gouda.

According to reports, the teenage boy was visiting family in the village after travelling from Riebeek-Kasteel. He lived with his mother Surita Swartz.

His mother reported that she was at work when she received the phone call informing her that her son had drowned. Following the call, she immediately rushed to the scene, where she found him unresponsive after he had been pulled out from the water with the help of residents.

Family members and residents attempted to revive the teenager, administering CPR at the scene, but their efforts were unsuccessful.

Further reports noted that a relative said that the child had initially gone to a nearby home to seek assistance after realising that Marshlin was in difficulty underneath the water.

The eye witnesses reported that a 19-year-old resident rushed to the water and helped carry him out of the water.

Marshlin was a Grade 8 student at Moorreesburg Secondary School. His mother described him as a loving and playful child who enjoyed joking around and spending time with his family.

The incident has raised serious concerns about safety at the swimming spot as a user commented, “Why was he suspended if he was just playful, they could have given him an appropriate punishment, then he was in school and not at home.”

Another user commented, “The river has been a popular location for swimming over the years, Many drowning incidents have been reported in the area, young children be dying often.”

A third user commented, “I don't know his parents, I saw his grandmother and his aunt every day, but there was a boy who WALKED through my house in the fridge with my Grandson, went to see what they could make for them to eat, he first said Aunt Martha and one day I told him that you will never tell me again ant martha and then you want to come into my house and make me walk as you want from today on you tell my mom and he laughed and said okay mom it's right it's Now it's been a year that I don't live in Riebeek but if he's danger we are in iebeek he always came to greet. Thank you to his parents and grandmother that I was part of your beautiful child's life, we will miss him.”

The three boys who were with Marshlin at the time of the incident were reportedly taken for counselling following the tragedy as further investigations into the matter are ongoing.

Author Profile

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

Sasha Baptiste

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

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